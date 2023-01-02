BIZ-ABBVIE-HUMIRA-TB

Abbvie headquarters is on the Abbott Labs campus in Abbott Park in Chicago.

 Chicago Tribune

CHICAGO — One of the most popular prescription medications in the world is about to face fierce competition in the U.S. — something that could mean lower prices for the drug but a difficult coming year for the Illinois company that makes it.

For years, North Chicago-based AbbVie has worked to delay the day that copycat versions, called biosimilars, of its drug Humira would hit the market. Humira is used to treat rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn’s disease, ulcerative colitis and other conditions. It is AbbVie’s top seller, with sales of $20.7 billion in 2021, making up nearly 37% of the company’s total revenue that year.