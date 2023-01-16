BIZ-CLIMATE-FED-GET

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell stated at a recent conference that the Fed should not be a climate regulator.

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell sought to draw a line around how far the central bank will use its powers to promote a greener economy, vowing it will not be a climate regulator.

“The Fed does have narrow, but important, responsibilities regarding climate-related financial risks,” Powell said last week in brief prepared remarks on central bank independence at a forum in Stockholm. “But without explicit congressional legislation, it would be inappropriate for us to use our monetary policy or supervisory tools to promote a greener economy or to achieve other climate-based goals.”