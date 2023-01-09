BIZ-CPT-DRONE-INSPECTIONS-AT

Jeff Holland UAS Strategic Development with Phoenix Air Unmanned show the drone’s path during a power line inspection simulation as Brett Goodsite, a lead pilot instructor, controls the drone.

 Atlanta Journal-Constitution

ATLANTA — For decades, inspecting power lines for defects was a largely manual task — a chore for workers on the ground and crews in helicopters.

But as infrastructure ages, and companies face mounting labor challenges, big utilities are turning to new sets of eyes in the skies — drones.