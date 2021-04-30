DETROIT — The global semiconductor chip shortage arguably is unlike anything the automotive industry has weathered. It is poised to drag on for months longer, cutting into the profits of automakers and their suppliers, delivering uncertainty and lost wages to autoworkers, and giving consumers fewer choices and higher prices on dealership lots.
The crisis — compounded by production issues tied to the coronavirus pandemic — could result in about 2.5 million fewer vehicles being built this year than planned and level a more than $61 billion hit to the industry, according to a forecast from global consulting firm AlixPartners.
At least 70,600 autoworkers have faced shutdowns and shift reductions at U.S. assembly plants represented by the United Auto Workers, according to the Ann Arbor, Mich.-based Center for Automotive Research, part of more than 50 plants affected in North America by the shortage of chips used in everything from infotainment systems to power steering.
The vital components are sourced primarily from Taiwan and other parts of Asia. The lengthening crisis is stoking anxieties and causing last-minute scheduling inconveniences, creating headaches with overburdened state unemployment offices, and swelling lost wages for those laid off for extended periods.
"I would prefer to be at work than to have this uncertainty hanging," said Justin Mayhugh, an autoworker at General Motors Co.'s Fairfax plant in Kansas, which produces the Cadillac XT4 and Chevy Malibu and has been down since early February because of the chip woes.
The shortage of essential components that power many of the automated and electronic features in vehicles has exposed strengths and weaknesses within the industry, with some automakers like GM managing to mostly insulate their high-margin products from being impacted while such rivals as Ford Motor Co. cut production of even their most valuable vehicles.
The situation has become so dire that the Dearborn, Mich. automaker has parked hundreds of its profit-driving F-150 pickups in a Detroit parking lot along Interstate 96, among other places, until it can get enough chips to finish them.
A perfect storm of factors combined amid the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic last year. It was exacerbated in the ensuing months by winter storms in the U.S., a fire at a critical chip factory in Japan and surging demand for new pickups, crossovers and SUVs.
Meanwhile, experts say the crisis is likely to drag on for months — and longer-term solutions are years away. The lingering problem has major implications for Michigan, where deflated financial results will mean reduced executive bonuses and hourly profit-sharing payouts from a sector that contributes billions of dollars to the state's economy.
Brian R. Peterson, director of public policy and economic analysis for Lansing, Mich.-based Anderson Economic Group LLC, said in a note that there’s not yet enough data to discern the impact on unemployment levels, but “there will almost certainly be some type of impact on the state’s economy if this continues.”
“A reduction in pay would mean these workers would have less disposable (income) to spend on goods and services in the state’s economy, which could impact jobs in other sectors,” he said. “Secondly, jobs throughout the automotive supply chain could be affected as well if automakers reduce the amount of parts they are ordering because they are making fewer cars.”
The shortage's consequences are far-reaching. According to Goldman Sachs, the crunch affecting some 169 industries in the U.S. could reduce GDP as much as 1% this year.
“It’s a global issue, so there’s no place to hide," said Dave Andrea, principal and member of the automotive strategy consulting team at Southfield-based accounting firm Plante Moran. "There’s no offset to this, and that’s the issue that comes back to hurt at the corporate level.”
Even in normal times, automakers have varying levels of output that depend on product demand. Larger automakers with more volume stand to lose more units because they make more, but experts stress it’s not just about volume but the profitability of the vehicles affected.
Experts point to Ford as an automaker that has struggled to protect its most profitable vehicles from production disruptions.
The Dearborn, Mich. automaker — which has said that its yearly earnings could take a hit of between $1 billion and $2.5 billion if the shortage extends through the first half of the year — in some cases has built F-150s and other vehicles in North America without some electronic modules that contain semiconductors, opting to hold the incomplete vehicles until missing parts can be added and the vehicles can be inspected.
"These trucks are the key to the company's profits, and having them sit in parking lots does nothing for their bottom line," said Sam Fiorani, vice president of global vehicle forecasting at AutoForecast Solutions.
GM, too, has in some cases built vehicles and then set them aside. In other cases, it has opted to build and ship them without non-essential computer-controlled features. For example, the automaker said last month that it would build certain 2021 light-duty full-size pickup trucks without a fuel management module, thereby decreasing the fuel economy.
“Keeping the plants running, keeping product getting to market is really, really, really critical, because inventory levels at dealerships right now … they’re extremely low," said Dan Hearsch, managing director at AlixPartners. “Having your vehicles available for sale is a huge opportunity and competitive advantage.”
The firm expects the shortage will peak this quarter, then begin to ease around the third quarter. Some of the lost volume could be made up starting late this year, with strong demand expected to fuel recovery next year.
The CEO of chipmaker Intel Corp. has warned the shortage could take years to resolve, though the company is trying to boost production of automotive chips within six to nine months to help ease the situation. And Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., the world's largest semiconductor foundry, has said that while conditions will improve in the meantime, it expects the shortage to extend into 2022.
Mayhugh, 37, works at GM's Fairfax Assembly in Kansas, where the Cadillac XT4 SUV and Chevrolet Malibu are built. The plant has been down since the week of Feb. 8; GM expects to restart production there the week of May 10.
Mayhugh hasn’t struggled financially yet because of the shutdown but knows others who have had to wait for unemployment compensation — an issue that has plagued laid-off workers in Michigan and other states as government unemployment offices have struggled to keep pace with the deluge of pandemic-fueled filings.
The extra $300 federal unemployment assistance during the pandemic makes Mayhugh’s unemployment checks about $780 weekly when he typically takes in about $850 when working.
At the start of the layoff, Mayhugh said, “You're like OK, it'll be good to spend time with friends and family and relax.” But with the plant down for nearly three months so far, “people are past that now.”