Boeing employees work on the 737 MAX on the final assembly line at Boeing's Renton plant, June 15, 2022, in Washington.

 TNS file photo

SEATTLE — Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun indicated last week that the latest 737 Max production quality problem will delay airplane deliveries such that about 45 to 50 Maxes that airlines planned to have for their peak summer season won't arrive in time.

"This delivery delay removes approximately 9,000 seats from our customers' summer schedules, and we apologize to all of them for the impact on those fleets," Calhoun said, speaking at Boeing's annual general meeting, which was presented virtually.