The Financial Stability Oversight Council said Friday that interconnections between crypto firms and traditional financial institutions remain limited. However, entanglements could rapidly increase and put the broader system at risk, they warned in an annual report.

 Tribune News Service

The top U.S. financial regulators are worried about the prospect of deeper ties between digital-asset firms and Wall Street.

