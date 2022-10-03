BIZ-AMAZON-PRIME-SALE-LA

Delivery vans leave Amazon’s warehouse in Hawthorne, Calif. The massive online retailer has created a second promotional sale event for Prime members this fall to get consumers excited about buying even as they’re facing inflation.

 Los Angeles Times

LOS ANGELES — Holiday bargain shopping is starting extra early this year. And that could be good news for shoppers, even if it signals slightly worrisome things for the economy.

E-commerce giant Amazon announced plans last week for “a new two-day global shopping event” exclusive to members of its Prime loyalty program. Dubbed Prime Early Access Sale, the promotion is similar to Prime Day, the annual sale held in July to generate a bonanza of orders and new subscribers.