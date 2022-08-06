BIZ-AUTO-RIVIAN-TB

RT1 trucks are assembled and tested in April 2021 before the new Rivian plant fully opens in Normal, Ill. The automaker’s high sticker price on its electric vehicles will exclude the majority of them from tax credits, based on pending legislation.

 Chicago Tribune photo

ATLANTA — Rivian may be getting lots of tax incentives from state and local leaders in Georgia to build a massive new factory, but the company’s leaders are feeling snubbed by Congress.

The U.S. Senate recently reached an agreement to reform federal electric vehicle tax credits, expanding the program overall while placing new caps on vehicle price. But the high price point of Rivian’s vehicles leaves them on the outside and at a competitive disadvantage, vice president of public policy James Chen confirmed this week to media outlets, including The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.