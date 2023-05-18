BIZ-FARM-EGG-PRICES-CALIF-DMT

Egg prices, pushed to record highs last year by an avian flu outbreak, have dropped.

 Tribune News Service

LOS ANGELES — After a bird flu outbreak last year caused egg prices to skyrocket across the country, consumers are getting some relief.

After significant drops over the previous four weeks, the average price for a dozen large eggs May 5 in California was $1.68, versus a high of $7.37 in January and $2.35 a year prior, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.