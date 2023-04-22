BIZ-CPT-GUN-FACIAL-REC-DP

Kai Kloepfer, the founder and CEO of "smart gun" manufacturer Biofire Technologies Inc., stands for a portrait in the model room against product drawings at the company's corporate headquarters on April 14 in Broomfield, Colo.

 The Denver Post

DENVER — The country’s first biometric smart gun started as a Boulder teenager’s high school science fair project.

Ten years later, Kai Kloepfer is bringing his smart gun to market in what could be the first weapon to break a decades-old political and manufacturing “log jam” that has kept smart guns from mass production.