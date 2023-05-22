BIZ-REDLOBSTER-PROFIT-OS

 Tribune News Service

ORLANDO — Red Lobster shareholder Thai Union says the Orlando, Florida-based seafood chain turned a profit again in the first quarter of this year, and the company doesn’t plan to sell the brand even as challenges remain.

The Thailand-based seafood supplier reported it had a “share of profit from operations” for Red Lobster in the first quarter of this year, improved from a loss in the same period last year.