 Tribune News Service

MIAMI — After a two-year halt, Western Union has quietly resumed money remittances to Cuba through a pilot program with the hope of expanding its operations in the future, the company says, a much-anticipated step that provides Cuban American families with a more reliable way to help their families on the island.

“It is with great pleasure we announce the resumption of our Cuba operations with an initial testing phase of outbound service from the U.S. to customers with Cuban bank accounts via select U.S. Agent locations,” said Gabriella Fitzgerald, the president of Western Union’s North America division.