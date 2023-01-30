BIZ-SOUTHWEST-MELTDOWN-LEADERS-DA

Denise Simon Mattei, left, checks bags for herself and Elaine Simon’s, right, journey back to Baltimore with a Southwest Airlines agent on Dec. 27 at Dallas Love Field.

 Dallas Morning News file photo

DALLAS — Southwest Airlines’ top executives say the company’s technology, staffing and scheduling plans didn’t fail in late December, even after a holiday meltdown in which 16,700 flights were canceled and the carrier forced the shutdown of two-thirds of its operations.

Facing a Department of Transportation inquiry for “unrealistic scheduling of flights” and a slowdown in bookings to start the year, Southwest CEO Bob Jordan defended the company’s maligned technology systems and operating plans. He also tried to assure travelers that a breakdown of the magnitude that happened in December won’t “ever happen again.”