Robert Jordan took over as CEO of Southwest Airlines in February 2022. Corporate salary disclosures show he got a big raise, but the company's performance in 2022 kept him short of the maximum compensation he could've made.

DALLAS — Southwest Airlines CEO Bob Jordan pocketed a 75% pay and compensation increase in his first year on the job, a year that ended in an epic debacle as the carrier’s operations melted down during the holidays.

Jordan’s $5.33 million in total compensation for 2022 was below the $9 million in total pay, stock awards and other benefits he could have potentially earned for the year, but higher than the $3.05 million he made the year before when he was the executive vice president of corporate services, according to regulatory filings made public Thursday.