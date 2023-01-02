BIZ-SOUTHWEST-TECH-PROBLEMS-DA

A woman walks past a flight status board on Dec. 22 at Dallas Love Field airport in Dallas. Southwest Airlines canceled scores of flights around the Christmas holiday, attributed to problems with antiquated crew scheduling technology.

 The Dallas Morning News

DALLAS — Passengers across the country waited in airports last week while Southwest Airlines’ operation crumbled, because it couldn’t get pilots and flight attendants assigned to flights.

Meanwhile, the pilots and flight attendants sat in hotel rooms and airport break rooms waiting on hold in hopes of getting on a plane.