Huy Fong Foods Sriracha is one of America's top selling hot sauces.

 TNS file photo

LOS ANGELES — As the weather in Southern California heats up this summer, residents may need to come up with backup options for bringing heat to their favorite dishes.

Huy Fong Foods Inc., producer of Sriracha hot sauce, said last summer's drought in Mexico continues to hamper its ability to churn out the iconic green-capped bottles of its popular spicy condiment.