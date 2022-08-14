BIZ-CPT-GROCERY-ROBOTS-MCT

A Japanese company has begun mass producing robot arms that will be used to stock convenience stores in that country.

 Tribune News Service

Telexistence Inc. and FamilyMart Co. are rolling out a fleet of AI-driven robots to restock shelves in 300 convenience stores across Japan.

The robot arms are designed to replenish drinks in refrigerators and are now in mass production, Tokyo-based Telexistence said in a statement last week.