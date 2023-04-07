BIZ-WRK-US-WORKWEEK-GET

People walk along 5th Avenue in Manhattan on Feb. 15 in New York City. The average U.S. workweek has dropped by more than a half hour over the last three years, according to a new report.

Americans are spending less time working than they did before the pandemic. That’s good for many of them, but it’s not necessarily great for the inflation-fighting Federal Reserve.

The average U.S. workweek has dropped by more than a half hour over the last three years, according to new research by former Bureau of Labor Statistics Commissioner Katharine Abraham and her University of Maryland colleague Lea Rendell. That’s enabled some Americans to emulate their European counterparts and spend more time on leisure and other activities.