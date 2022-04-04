Kysha Watkins install brackets on a vehicle during August 2015 at the Ford Flat Rock Assembly Plant. The plant will be down this week due to supply shortages, but Ford’s other North American factories will be running.
DETROIT — Both General Motors and Ford are working through supply issues causing them to halt production at some plants this week.
Production at GM’s Lansing Grand River plant, where workers build the Cadillac CT4, Cadillac CT5 and Chevrolet Camaro, will be down this week because of the shortage, which is not related to the global semiconductor shortfall, GM spokesman Dan Flores said. GM did not provide specifics on what supply is stopping production. The automaker anticipates production to restart at Lansing Grand River the week of April 11.
Meanwhile, Ford said Thursday that, due to the ongoing global semiconductor shortage, its Flat Rock Assembly Plant will be down this week. The rest of its North American plants will be running, according to the automaker.
“The global semiconductor shortage continues to affect Ford’s North American plants — along with automakers and other industries around the world,” spokesperson Kelli Felker said in a statement. “Behind the scenes, we have teams working on how to maximize production, with a continued commitment to building every high-demand vehicle for our customers with the quality they expect.”
Workers at Flat Rock, Mich. build Mustangs.
The semiconductor chip shortage has dragged on for more than a year, hampering auto production worldwide.
So far this year, through late March, the industry had lost more than 1.2 million units of planned vehicle production globally, according to forecasting firm AutoForecast Solutions.
GM said it would halt production of its Chevrolet Silverado 1500 and GMC Sierra 1500 at the Fort Wayne Assembly plant in Indiana this week and next week as a result of the semiconductor shortage.
GM’s Silao Assembly in Mexico, where the Sierra and Silverado light-duty trucks are also built, is not affected by the shortage. Production of heavy-duty trucks at Flint Assembly and Oshawa Assembly in Ontario will run while the Fort Wayne plant is down.