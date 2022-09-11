BIZ-TARGET-CEO-MS

Target CEO Brian Cornell announced last week he will remain head of the company past age 65, prompting the retailer’s board to eliminate an age limit in its executive retirement policy.

 Star Tribune

MINNEAPOLIS — Target Corp.’s chief executive, Brian Cornell, will stay with the company at least three more years, a step necessitating a change in its retirement rules, the company said last week.

The news came with word that one of Target’s top logistics executives is leaving just months after an inventory glut became the biggest problem of Cornell’s eight-year tenure.