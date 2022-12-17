BIZ-WINDMILL-TURBINES-RECYCLING-1-MS

The decommissioning of Buffalo Ridge Wind Farm is underway as a toppled turbine is seen June 29 in Lincoln County, Minn. The wind turbine tower is 78 meters tall. Each tower contains about 220 tons of salvageable steel. Windmill blades made of fiberglass and plastic are currently not recycled as much due to costs.

 Minneapolis Star Tribune

MURRAY COUNTY, Minnesota — When a 2003-vintage wind farm in southwestern Minnesota became obsolete, its owner Allete Clean Energy tore it down and built anew.

The new Northern Wind project came online last month with bigger turbines that produce 32% more electricity than the old facility. The new turbines scoop up so much more wind that Allete needed to erect only 37 of them.