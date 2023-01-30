How can a smaller move send a big message? That’s the dilemma in which the Federal Reserve finds itself as it meets to discuss its a target short-term interest rate this week.

There’s no doubt the central bankers will raise the borrowing rate for the eighth consecutive meeting in their effort to tamp down generational-high inflation. And there no doubt in the market they will hike rates by a quarter of a percentage point, according to the CME FedWatch Tool.