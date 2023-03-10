BIZ-WEEKAHEAD-ABA

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell speaks at a Feb. 1 press conference in Washington, D.C. Powell told Congress last week that the Fed is prepared to increase interest rates while inflation remains high.

 TNS file photo

The final data point to lock in the market’s expectation for the Federal Reserve’s next interest rate move comes on Tuesday.

February’s consumer inflation number will cement predictions regarding how much the Fed will raise its target short-term interest rate when it meets on March 22. It also will give investors a decent indication of how much more the central bankers may be inclined to keep hiking interest rates.