Headquartered in Orlando, Fla., iconic company Tupperware is in a major financial crunch and is seeking for additional money or backers.

 Orlando Sentinel

ORLANDO — The year was 1954, and Tupperware was having a party.

The company’s new Osceola County, Florida, headquarters was dedicated by famed Tupperware executive Brownie Wise during a five-day “jubilee,” which also featured hundreds of women digging for buried prizes, the Orlando Sentinel reported. Two Cadillacs and five Fords were won by Tupperware distributors during the fun.