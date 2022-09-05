BIZ-JOBS-GET

A “We Are Hiring” sign is posted in front of a restaurant on Aug. 17 in Los Angeles, Calif.

 AFP photo

U.S. employers added jobs at a healthy, yet more moderate pace in August, offering little evidence of any kind of definitive slowdown despite a jump in unemployment.

Nonfarm payrolls increased 315,000 last month following a revised 526,000 advance in July, a Labor Department report showed Friday. The unemployment rate unexpectedly rose to 3.7% as the participation rate climbed.