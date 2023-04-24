The new year got going with a bang. Instead of the economic gloom many had forecast, American companies kept hiring and American consumers kept spending. Investors will see evidence of that strength when the first-look first quarter gross domestic product report is released on Thursday.

A forecasting model from the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta estimates that the economy grew at a 2.5% annual rate during the first three months of the year. That’s decent data. Three months ago, this same forecast was looking for the economy to expand by less than 1%.

Tom Hudson is a financial journalist and chief content officer at WAMU public radio in Washington, D.C. Follow him on Twitter @HudsonsView.