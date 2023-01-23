BIZ-WRK-UPS-CONTRACT-AT

UPS workers listen to Sen. Raphael Warnock speak during a campaign rally at the UPS Smart Hub facility on Dec. 5 in Atlanta.

 Atlanta Journal-Constitution file photo

ATLANTA — As it faces criticism from the Teamsters union ahead of what are expected to be tough labor contract talks this year, UPS issued a jobs report last week touting its wages and ways workers can build a career within the company.

Negotiations between the International Brotherhood of Teamsters union and Sandy Springs, Ga.-based UPS, which start in February, will be one of the most closely watched of 2023. Teamsters-represented workers at UPS total about two-thirds of UPS’s employees, and unions have felt emboldened coming out of the worst of the pandemic as companies struggle to attract and retain workers.