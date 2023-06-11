BIZ-WRK-WAGE-GROWTH-GET

An employee weighs coffee beans at a Porto Rico Importing Co. store in New York City. Advertised wages rose 5.3% in May from a year earlier, a marked decline from the peak of 9.3% in January 2022.

 TNS file photo

Wage growth in U.S. job postings has been softening for more than a year now, and at the current rate it could return to pre-pandemic levels by early 2024, according to Indeed Hiring Lab.

Advertised wages rose 5.3% in May from a year earlier, a marked decline from the peak of 9.3% in January 2022, according to Indeed’s wage tracker.