Super Nintendo World opened last month at Universal Studios Hollywood in California.

 Los Angeles Times photo

From the moment she walked through the green warp pipe into Universal Studios Hollywood’s Super Nintendo World, Ashlei Hartford felt transported back to her childhood video games.

“I was blown away by the level of detail,” said the 36-year-old Glendale, California, resident and lifelong Mario fan. “It felt like you were inside of a game.”