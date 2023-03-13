From the moment she walked through the green warp pipe into Universal Studios Hollywood’s Super Nintendo World, Ashlei Hartford felt transported back to her childhood video games.
“I was blown away by the level of detail,” said the 36-year-old Glendale, California, resident and lifelong Mario fan. “It felt like you were inside of a game.”
Universal Studios Hollywood’s new land, featuring characters from the Japanese video game company Nintendo’s Mario franchise, officially opened Feb. 17 after weeks of previews and fan anticipation.
The California attraction is Universal’s first Super Nintendo World to open in the United States and a scaled-back version of Universal Studios Japan’s land in Osaka, which debuted in March 2021. Hollywood’s area includes the Mario Kart: Bowser’s Challenge augmented reality ride, Toadstool Cafe restaurant, mini-games and a souvenir shop.
As West Coast fans flock to the Mushroom Kingdom, Orlando’s theme park community and industry analysts nationwide are watching its first weeks to know what to expect when Orlando’s Super Nintendo World opens with Epic Universe, Universal Orlando’s third theme park, in 2025.
Universal has said little about Orlando’s Super Nintendo World, the only land it has confirmed for Epic Universe. It is rumored to be the most similar to Japan’s, which will have three rides after a Donkey Kong expansion opens in 2024.
At the Hollywood land’s opening, Universal Parks & Resorts Chairman and CEO Mark Woodbury called Super Nintendo World’s arrival at Epic Universe “the worst-kept secret in history.” Executives confirmed Epic Universe would include the land during a January 2020 earnings call.
In that announcement, former NBCUniversal Chairman Steve Burke said Universal was betting on Nintendo being “the next big thing on the horizon” for its theme parks, like the introduction of Harry Potter areas were in 2010.
Universal’s annual revenue grew 41% that year thanks to The Wizarding World of Harry Potter — Hogsmeade.
Its success spurred Universal to open other versions of the realm at its parks in Hollywood, Japan and China and open a second Harry Potter area, Diagon Alley, at the Universal Studios Florida park in 2014.
The COVID-19 pandemic’s effect on tourism makes it difficult to estimate how much Universal Studios Japan has benefitted from its Nintendo land so far. Parent company Comcast said the park has contributed to record-setting division revenue in recent quarters.
The Japanese theme park’s attendance increased by nearly 600,000 visitors to 5.5 million in 2021, even with continued COVID capacity restrictions, the Themed Entertainment Association’s 2021 global attractions attendance report showed. Its pre-pandemic 2019 attendance was 14.5 million.
The report said Japan’s Super Nintendo World “received very positive reviews and is expected to continue to be a major draw for the park.”
Analyst Dennis Speigel, CEO of International Theme Park Services, said he doubts Nintendo will pack Potter’s power but it will still strongly resonate with guests. Potter had “the biggest impact we’ve ever seen in the industry,” he said.
Like Potter, Nintendo appeals to guests of all ages, said Carissa Baker, who teaches theme park and attraction management at the University of Central Florida.
“I don’t think there are as many properties that can hit all these different markets at once the way that a Nintendo or a Harry Potter can,” she said.
Getting two thumbs up
San Diego resident Sarah Thatcher visited the Hollywood park’s Super Nintendo World with her family during a passholder preview event last month.
Thatcher, 34, grew up with the Mario games and raised her sons, 13 and 12, with them too. They did not stop smiling at the nods to the series scattered around the land, including costumed performers talking with the game characters’ voices.
“It’s the little details that really make the park,” she said.
Everything was accessible for her eldest son, who uses a wheelchair, she added. Her only concern was the land got crowded during busy passholder previews. But even with that, she is looking forward to her next visit.
“I told my husband, ‘I’m going to have to take some extra shifts because we have to do this again,’” Thatcher said.