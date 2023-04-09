BIZ-CPT-WALMART-ROBOTS-GET

In an aerial view, trucks sit parked in front of a Walmart store on Feb. 21 in Richmond, Calif. The big-box retailer is investing more in warehouse automation to cut costs and boost profits.

Walmart is betting on greater supply-chain automation and hinting that a recent investment binge might lift profit beyond the retailer’s stated long-term goals.

Within three years, the unit cost of moving goods will fall 20% as warehouse robots play a larger role in speeding goods to customers, Walmart said in a statement last week. While the company reiterated its outlook for this year and the longer term, the opportunity to boost operating income “could be better than what we’ve outlined,” said Chief Financial Officer John David Rainey.