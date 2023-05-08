BIZ-WRITERS-STRIKE-BUSINESSES-1-LA

History for Hire prop shop owners Pam and Jim Elyea have weathered previous entertainment union strikes, the COVID-19 pandemic and other times when production slowed down in Hollywood. They are among the numerous businesses that are bracing for the ripple effects of the writers’ strike that began last week.

 Los Angeles Times

LOS ANGELES — Last time there was a Hollywood writers’ strike, in 2007, the resulting halt in filmmaking activity depleted the savings of Pam and Jim Elyea’s prop house History for Hire, so much so that they had to defer a dream of owning their own warehouse.

Years later, COVID-19 brought another formidable challenge for their North Hollywood business, which has supplied props including period-appropriate luggage for “Titanic” and cameras for Steven Spielberg’s “The Fabelmans.”