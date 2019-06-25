Adams Publishing Group, owner of the Eau Claire Leader-Telegram, announced Tuesday that it has acquired another daily newspaper in Wisconsin.
APG now owns The Greater Beloit Publishing Co., including the Beloit Daily News, Weekend Daily News, My Stateline Shoppper and websites associated with those publications.
“The Beloit Daily News’ longtime associates have served the Beloit community well and we look forward to continuing that tradition,” APG CEO Mark Adams said in a news release.
Beloit joins a group of southern Wisconsin communities with newspapers owned by APG. That includes daily newspapers in Fort Atkinson and Watertown, and weekly publications in Sun Prairie, Waterloo, Cottage Grove, Cambridge, Lake Mills, Milton, Waunakee, Deforest and Lodi. APG also recently announced an agreement to buy the daily Gazette in Janesville and The Eagle Herald in Marinette.
APG owns and operates 30 daily newspapers and more than 100 weekly papers in 20 states.