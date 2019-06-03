Adams Publishing Group, owner of the Leader-Telegram, announced Monday that it intends to buy Bliss Communications, including two daily papers in Wisconsin.
In a deal expected to close later this month, APG will buy The Gazette in Janesville, The Eagle Herald in Marinette, three weekly newspapers, websites for those media outlets and the company’s printing facility in Janesville, according to an APG news release.
“The communities served by Bliss are exactly the type of cities and counties that we look for as we continue to expand our company,” Mark Adams, CEO of APG, said in the release.
In southeast Wisconsin, APG runs daily newspapers in Fort Atkinson and Watertown, and weekly papers in Sun Prairie, Waterloo, Cottage Grove, Cambridge, Lake Mills, Milton, Waunakee, DeForest and Lodi.
Nationwide, APG has 30 daily newspapers and more than 100 weekly ones in 20 states.
