Dawn Knoepke, co-owner of Bohemian Ovens in Bloomer, stood behind the counter of the bakery/restaurant. Knoepke said the business has steadily grown since her family purchased it four year ago.

Editor’s note: This article originally appeared in the spring issue of Business Leader, a quarterly magazine produced by the Leader-Telegram. To view that issue and other special publications, go to leadertelegram.com/magazines.

BLOOMER — Since purchasing Bohemian Ovens four years ago, co-owner Dawn Knoepke has seen consistent growth for the bakery and restaurant, as they have focused on wholesale purchases at more than a dozen other businesses in the Chippewa Valley, as well as selling items at area farmers markets.

