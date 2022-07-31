Editor’s note:This article originally appeared in the spring issue of Business Leader, a quarterly magazine produced by the Leader-Telegram. To view that issue and other special publications, go to leadertelegram.com/magazines.
BLOOMER — Since purchasing Bohemian Ovens four years ago, co-owner Dawn Knoepke has seen consistent growth for the bakery and restaurant, as they have focused on wholesale purchases at more than a dozen other businesses in the Chippewa Valley, as well as selling items at area farmers markets.
Knoepke and her son, Josh, bought the Bloomer restaurant and remodeled it.
“It was very much a fixer-upper,” Dawn Knoepke said.
Sprucing up the restaurant and then running it has been a family effort.
Dawn’s husband, Virgil, is the handyman.
Josh’s wife, Kara, is the main bread baker.
The baked goods synonymous with Bohemian Ovens was part of what drew the family to buy the business.
“When the boys were growing up, they loved coming here. The recipes were great,” Dawn Knoepke said.
Prior to buying the restaurant, Dawn Knoepke’s career had been doing office work at local hospitals. She’d worked for 20 years for HSHS St. Joseph’s and Sacred Heart hospitals, but was ready to make a change and try something new.
She and her youngest son decided to make the move and acquire the restaurant, closing on the sale in spring 2018.
The business called upon the Knoepke’s pedigree as bakers, even though they didn’t hail from the restaurant’s namesake of Bohemia — the western portion of what is now the Czech Republic.
“I’m a Milwaukee German; I’m not Bohemian at all,” Dawn Knoepke said. “I come from a long line of excellent bakers, but not commercial. My dad actually worked in a bakery when I was a kid, and he taught me a lot.”
Their recipe for success in recent years has been to add wholesaling to their operation.
Josh Knoepke is excited about the way the business has expanded by selling its breads, sweets and kolaches (a stuffed sandwich, wrapped in dough) at businesses from Eau Claire to Hayward, ranging from coffee shops to grocery stores.
“It’s definitely a labor of love,” Josh Knoepke said. “It was my goal when I was young to own my own operation. You can see the progress we’ve made in four years. It’s been pretty great, and we have a lot coming down the pipeline.”
Josh Knoepke is particularly excited about a new vending machine that will take their frozen kolaches and heat them up before serving them. One of the machines is headed for Oakwood Mall.
Dawn Knoepke said part of the focus on wholesale purchases was out of necessity.
“Some of it was planned, and some of it was COVID-related,” Dawn Knoepke said. “The area we want to expand the most is the wholesale side.”
Dawn Knoepke brings her food items to the Eau Claire Downtown Farmers Market every week. While they don’t own a food truck, they have a van with heaters to keep the foods warm and ready to eat.
Back at the restaurant in Bloomer, the family continues to upgrade with new equipment and offerings.
The Knoepkes recently invested in a large, walk-in cooler. Parts of the cooler have finally arrived after a long delay due to supply chain issues. They also are expanding their setup for flavored coffees.
“It’s one of our big expansions,” Dawn Knoepke said. “We’re going to have more of a coffeehouse feel. We’re constantly improving to give the customers the best experience possible.”
Dawn Knoepke said they have about 20 staff members on average, with most of them being part-time employees.