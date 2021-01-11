Bankruptcy

Bankruptcy

The following bankruptcies were filed during December in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court’s Western District of Wisconsin.

Chapter 7

Liquidation of a debtor’s property and distribution of the proceeds to creditors.

Altoona: Kimberly A. Shipley.

Arkansaw: Todd R. Everson.

Augusta: Jeremy A. Childers.

Baldwin: Maria G. Erickson.

Barron: Hunter A. and Toni M. Mueller.

Black River Falls: Bradley D. Hardwick.

Bloomer: Kelley J. Miller.

Boyceville: Nancy A. Smith.

Cameron: Melanie S. Snobl.

Chetek: Ronald L. and Sandra J. Stegall.

Chippewa Falls: Dang Yang, Michael J. and Aimee R. Baist, Leann L. and Jeffrey Scheuermann, Lisa M. Steinmetz.

Eau Claire: Michael J. and Patricia A. Strassman, 2402 W. Cameron St.; Mark J. O’Brien, 124 Illinois St.; Jacob D. Wyss, 1004 McClaflin Ave.; Kao and Maytsia Xiong, 3129 Runway Ave.; Lance R. and DeAnn L. Mattson, 2003 Manor Ct.; Timothy R. Hogan, 3152 Runway Ave.

Fall Creek: Karen M. Blaeser.

Knapp: Kelly A. Wellington.

Ladysmith: John J. Tate.

Loyal: Jamie L. Beals and Raechel A. Pearce.

Mondovi: Dakota J. LaBois.

New Richmond: Dennis L. and Mary B. Raddatz, Gene E. and Barbara J. Shefland.

Prairie Farm: Shannon N. Phillips.

Rice Lake: Marino Amador, Ryan M. Scott.

River Falls: Mary Williams.

Whitehall: Conrad A. Leskela.

Woodville: Nancy A. Britton, See H. Nichols.

Chapter 13

Adjustment of debts of an individual with regular income.

Boyceville: Jordan J. Califf.

Eau Claire: Arlette S. Adams, 4710 Kappus Drive.

Ladysmith: Frederick W. Nenneman.

New Richmond: Lawrence M. and Laurie L. Winkler.

Rice Lake: Kari J. Smith, Tammy S. Amos.

Stanley: Brian W. McMurray and Dawn M. Nelson.