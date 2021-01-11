The following bankruptcies were filed during December in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court’s Western District of Wisconsin.
Chapter 7
Liquidation of a debtor’s property and distribution of the proceeds to creditors.
Altoona: Kimberly A. Shipley.
Arkansaw: Todd R. Everson.
Augusta: Jeremy A. Childers.
Baldwin: Maria G. Erickson.
Barron: Hunter A. and Toni M. Mueller.
Black River Falls: Bradley D. Hardwick.
Bloomer: Kelley J. Miller.
Boyceville: Nancy A. Smith.
Cameron: Melanie S. Snobl.
Chetek: Ronald L. and Sandra J. Stegall.
Chippewa Falls: Dang Yang, Michael J. and Aimee R. Baist, Leann L. and Jeffrey Scheuermann, Lisa M. Steinmetz.
Eau Claire: Michael J. and Patricia A. Strassman, 2402 W. Cameron St.; Mark J. O’Brien, 124 Illinois St.; Jacob D. Wyss, 1004 McClaflin Ave.; Kao and Maytsia Xiong, 3129 Runway Ave.; Lance R. and DeAnn L. Mattson, 2003 Manor Ct.; Timothy R. Hogan, 3152 Runway Ave.
Fall Creek: Karen M. Blaeser.
Knapp: Kelly A. Wellington.
Ladysmith: John J. Tate.
Loyal: Jamie L. Beals and Raechel A. Pearce.
Mondovi: Dakota J. LaBois.
New Richmond: Dennis L. and Mary B. Raddatz, Gene E. and Barbara J. Shefland.
Prairie Farm: Shannon N. Phillips.
Rice Lake: Marino Amador, Ryan M. Scott.
River Falls: Mary Williams.
Whitehall: Conrad A. Leskela.
Woodville: Nancy A. Britton, See H. Nichols.
Chapter 13
Adjustment of debts of an individual with regular income.
Boyceville: Jordan J. Califf.
Eau Claire: Arlette S. Adams, 4710 Kappus Drive.
Ladysmith: Frederick W. Nenneman.
New Richmond: Lawrence M. and Laurie L. Winkler.
Rice Lake: Kari J. Smith, Tammy S. Amos.
Stanley: Brian W. McMurray and Dawn M. Nelson.