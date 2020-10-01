The following bankruptcies were filed during September in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court’s Western District of Wisconsin.
Chapter 7
Liquidation of a debtor’s property and distribution of the proceeds to creditors.
Altoona: Lori J. Goeppinger.
Beldenville: William J. Huber.
Cameron: Angelica N. Greenwold.
Chetek: Sarah R. Fulkerson, Mark L. and Angela C. Edwards.
Chippewa Falls: Jennifer L. Meyer, Shannon R. Belding and Amanda R. Belding-DeVall, Kelly J. Dahlke.
Colfax: Craig L. and Bridget L. Christianson.
Eau Claire: Hector J. Leos, 1710 Ruby Lane; Mark D. Bathke, 9606 Crescent Ave.; Kyle W. Brown, 1827 Babcock St., No. 1; Nicholas A. and Valerie M. Schmude, 1616 Whipple St.; Edward F. Kuester, 5021 E. Hamilton Ave.; David A. Cash, 550 Graham Ave., No. 304; Hanna R. Hengst, 2603 Boardwalk Circle, No. 203; Trisha S. and Antonio M. Thomas Hoem, 1152½ Grissom Drive; Karen M. Cornwell, 4400 La Salle St.
Eleva: Chad M. and Ashley L. Ulrich.
Fountain City: Derek L. Sutton.
Galesville: Heidi A. McKeeth.
Hudson: Courtney M. Peterson.
Ladysmith: Scott M. Brooks.
Melrose: Jo L. Ponder.
Menomonie: Jeffrey J. and Judy L. Kistner.
Neillsville: William H. and Blanche L. Prosser.
New Richmond: Travis A. and Jenna M. Greenwold.
Rice Lake: Christopher J. Robotka, Megan L. Schmegal.
Somerset: Kenyan D. Pitchford Sr., Zerithun M. Hiruyi, Lindi K. Damico.
Chapter 12
Adjustment of debts of a family farmer.
Galesville: Oakridge Dairies LLP.
Granton: Jon G. and Heather M. Sternitzky.
Chapter 13
Adjustment of debts of an individual with regular income.
Bay City: Lucas M. Greeley.
Chippewa Falls: Karmie S. Dwinnell.
Colfax: Amanda L. Satter.
Eau Claire: Troy J. and Kristine K. Tollefson, 5730 Olson Drive.
Glenwood City: Nathaniel A. and Lisa M. Brigham.
Ladysmith: Leslie L. and Connie S. Wildbore.
Owen: Marilyn and Merlin Folz.