Bankruptcy

Bankruptcy

 Metro Creative

The following bankruptcies were filed during September in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court’s Western District of Wisconsin.

Chapter 7

Liquidation of a debtor’s property and distribution of the proceeds to creditors.

Altoona: Lori J. Goeppinger.

Beldenville: William J. Huber.

Cameron: Angelica N. Greenwold.

Chetek: Sarah R. Fulkerson, Mark L. and Angela C. Edwards.

Chippewa Falls: Jennifer L. Meyer, Shannon R. Belding and Amanda R. Belding-DeVall, Kelly J. Dahlke.

Colfax: Craig L. and Bridget L. Christianson.

Eau Claire: Hector J. Leos, 1710 Ruby Lane; Mark D. Bathke, 9606 Crescent Ave.; Kyle W. Brown, 1827 Babcock St., No. 1; Nicholas A. and Valerie M. Schmude, 1616 Whipple St.; Edward F. Kuester, 5021 E. Hamilton Ave.; David A. Cash, 550 Graham Ave., No. 304; Hanna R. Hengst, 2603 Boardwalk Circle, No. 203; Trisha S. and Antonio M. Thomas Hoem, 1152½ Grissom Drive; Karen M. Cornwell, 4400 La Salle St.

Eleva: Chad M. and Ashley L. Ulrich.

Fountain City: Derek L. Sutton.

Galesville: Heidi A. McKeeth.

Hudson: Courtney M. Peterson.

Ladysmith: Scott M. Brooks.

Melrose: Jo L. Ponder.

Menomonie: Jeffrey J. and Judy L. Kistner.

Neillsville: William H. and Blanche L. Prosser.

New Richmond: Travis A. and Jenna M. Greenwold.

Rice Lake: Christopher J. Robotka, Megan L. Schmegal.

Somerset: Kenyan D. Pitchford Sr., Zerithun M. Hiruyi, Lindi K. Damico.

Chapter 12

Adjustment of debts of a family farmer.

Galesville: Oakridge Dairies LLP.

Granton: Jon G. and Heather M. Sternitzky.

Chapter 13

Adjustment of debts of an individual with regular income.

Bay City: Lucas M. Greeley.

Chippewa Falls: Karmie S. Dwinnell.

Colfax: Amanda L. Satter.

Eau Claire: Troy J. and Kristine K. Tollefson, 5730 Olson Drive.

Glenwood City: Nathaniel A. and Lisa M. Brigham.

Ladysmith: Leslie L. and Connie S. Wildbore.

Owen: Marilyn and Merlin Folz.