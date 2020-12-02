Bankruptcy

The following bankruptcies were filed during November in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court’s Western District of Wisconsin.

Chapter 7

Liquidation of a debtor’s property and distribution of the proceeds to creditors.

Bay City: Stacy A. Siefert.

Black River Falls: Chad Goetzka.

Buffalo City: Lena J. Sutton.

Chippewa Falls: Michelle A. Siegert, Lisa J. Norman, Bethany H. Ford, Robert E. and Gloria J. Niesen, Christopher P. and Wendy J. Johnson.

Cornell: Darin P. Jacobsen.

Cumberland: Anna J. Nieman, Wayne L. Green.

Eau Claire: Ralph E. Jr. and Girlie L. Carlson, 4616 Kappus Drive; Michelle L. Emerson, 901 N. Hastings Way.

Eleva: Kimberly K. Schlageter.

Ellsworth: Daniel P. Lawler.

Hudson: Tony J. Bauer.

Knapp: Amanda L. Gabler.

Menomonie: Jonathan H. Larrabee, Candice N. Pennings, Rachel R. Munoz, Deborah L. Lowe.

New Auburn: Andrew J. and Jaime L. Smith, Raymond P. and Nancy K. Norris.

New Richmond: Bruce A. and Brandy J. Olson.

Onalaska: Jenny Goetzka.

Rice Lake: Joshua D. Munoz.

River Falls: Timothy B. and Deborah M. Magee.

Somerset: William F. Biedler.

Trempealeau: David A. Graupmann.

Chapter 12

Adjustment of debts of a family farmer.

Chippewa Falls: Brian S. and Amanda S. Kushniroff.

Chapter 13

Adjustment of debts of an individual with regular income.

Abbotsford: Kristin D. Schmidt.

Barron: Jodie L. Dantzman.

Chippewa Falls: Ryane Falconer.

Menomonie: Michael J. and Claire V. Skarlupka.

Mondovi: Kandis V. and Matthew R. Swanson, Sr.