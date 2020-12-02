The following bankruptcies were filed during November in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court’s Western District of Wisconsin.
Chapter 7
Liquidation of a debtor’s property and distribution of the proceeds to creditors.
Bay City: Stacy A. Siefert.
Black River Falls: Chad Goetzka.
Buffalo City: Lena J. Sutton.
Chippewa Falls: Michelle A. Siegert, Lisa J. Norman, Bethany H. Ford, Robert E. and Gloria J. Niesen, Christopher P. and Wendy J. Johnson.
Cornell: Darin P. Jacobsen.
Cumberland: Anna J. Nieman, Wayne L. Green.
Eau Claire: Ralph E. Jr. and Girlie L. Carlson, 4616 Kappus Drive; Michelle L. Emerson, 901 N. Hastings Way.
Eleva: Kimberly K. Schlageter.
Ellsworth: Daniel P. Lawler.
Hudson: Tony J. Bauer.
Knapp: Amanda L. Gabler.
Menomonie: Jonathan H. Larrabee, Candice N. Pennings, Rachel R. Munoz, Deborah L. Lowe.
New Auburn: Andrew J. and Jaime L. Smith, Raymond P. and Nancy K. Norris.
New Richmond: Bruce A. and Brandy J. Olson.
Onalaska: Jenny Goetzka.
Rice Lake: Joshua D. Munoz.
River Falls: Timothy B. and Deborah M. Magee.
Somerset: William F. Biedler.
Trempealeau: David A. Graupmann.
Chapter 12
Adjustment of debts of a family farmer.
Chippewa Falls: Brian S. and Amanda S. Kushniroff.
Chapter 13
Adjustment of debts of an individual with regular income.
Abbotsford: Kristin D. Schmidt.
Barron: Jodie L. Dantzman.
Chippewa Falls: Ryane Falconer.
Menomonie: Michael J. and Claire V. Skarlupka.
Mondovi: Kandis V. and Matthew R. Swanson, Sr.