Bankruptcy

Bankruptcy

The following bankruptcies were filed during January in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court’s Western District of Wisconsin.

Chapter 7

Liquidation of a debtor’s property and distribution of the proceeds to creditors.

Almena: Tracy L. Peetz.

Altoona: Sarah J. Davis.

Baldwin: Robert L. Koepke, Kimberly D. and Donald L. Kirchoff, Jr.

Blair: Amalio S. Gonzalez.

Bruce: Jesse R. Glotfelty.

Chetek: Jason D. and Kerri A. Garland.

Chippewa Falls: Jason D. and Jessica A. Frederick, Joshua E. and Heather L. Mohr, Kimberly J. Riedel, Steve E. and Robin G. Wishnak, Todd Kimball, Vanessa L. Lammers, Noelle G. Chaltry.

Colfax: Cassie J. Schrock.

Eau Claire: Kelsey L. Knuth, 705 Platt St.; Larry A. and Anita G. Fike, 3323 Seymour Road, No. 18; Erich D. Price, 1964 Tucker Trail; Lisa G. Szymoniak, 2103 Edgewood Lane; Daniel M. and Regina G. Stanton, 1404 Margaret St.; Jonathan D. and Amanda R. Brustad, 2610 Henry Ave.; Timothy A. Franzwa, 1209 Andover Ave.

Granton: Troy S. Selves.

Hudson: Jonathan M. Evens.

Knapp: Jacob M. McNabb.

Menomonie: Jared T. Trapp.

Merrillan: Darrel L. and Melony J. Lamp.

Mondovi: William A. Ciezki.

New Richmond: Jason D. Moe, Cassandra Charter, Jessica D. Lomheim, Candace H. Jensen, Dustin C. Lyon.

Pardeeville: Kay E. Steinhilber.

Strum: Stephanie B. Austin.

Tony: Darlene A. Schwark.

Whitehall: Jeanette M. Quigley.

Withee: Freddie J. Steinhilber.

Chapter 13

Adjustment of debts of an individual with regular income.

Eau Claire: Casandra I. Barral Borgos, 3921 Forest Heights Drive.

Eleva: Matthew and Charlotte Preston.

Elmwood: Jennifer R. Zahara.

Houlton: Mark A. and Betty L. Lambert.

Menomonie: Jesse D. Nelson.

River Falls: Marvin L. Boyd.