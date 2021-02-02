The following bankruptcies were filed during January in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court’s Western District of Wisconsin.
Chapter 7
Liquidation of a debtor’s property and distribution of the proceeds to creditors.
Almena: Tracy L. Peetz.
Altoona: Sarah J. Davis.
Baldwin: Robert L. Koepke, Kimberly D. and Donald L. Kirchoff, Jr.
Blair: Amalio S. Gonzalez.
Bruce: Jesse R. Glotfelty.
Chetek: Jason D. and Kerri A. Garland.
Chippewa Falls: Jason D. and Jessica A. Frederick, Joshua E. and Heather L. Mohr, Kimberly J. Riedel, Steve E. and Robin G. Wishnak, Todd Kimball, Vanessa L. Lammers, Noelle G. Chaltry.
Colfax: Cassie J. Schrock.
Eau Claire: Kelsey L. Knuth, 705 Platt St.; Larry A. and Anita G. Fike, 3323 Seymour Road, No. 18; Erich D. Price, 1964 Tucker Trail; Lisa G. Szymoniak, 2103 Edgewood Lane; Daniel M. and Regina G. Stanton, 1404 Margaret St.; Jonathan D. and Amanda R. Brustad, 2610 Henry Ave.; Timothy A. Franzwa, 1209 Andover Ave.
Granton: Troy S. Selves.
Hudson: Jonathan M. Evens.
Knapp: Jacob M. McNabb.
Menomonie: Jared T. Trapp.
Merrillan: Darrel L. and Melony J. Lamp.
Mondovi: William A. Ciezki.
New Richmond: Jason D. Moe, Cassandra Charter, Jessica D. Lomheim, Candace H. Jensen, Dustin C. Lyon.
Pardeeville: Kay E. Steinhilber.
Strum: Stephanie B. Austin.
Tony: Darlene A. Schwark.
Whitehall: Jeanette M. Quigley.
Withee: Freddie J. Steinhilber.
Chapter 13
Adjustment of debts of an individual with regular income.
Eau Claire: Casandra I. Barral Borgos, 3921 Forest Heights Drive.
Eleva: Matthew and Charlotte Preston.
Elmwood: Jennifer R. Zahara.
Houlton: Mark A. and Betty L. Lambert.
Menomonie: Jesse D. Nelson.
River Falls: Marvin L. Boyd.