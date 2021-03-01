Bankruptcy

Bankruptcy

The following bankruptcies were filed during February in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court’s Western District of Wisconsin.

Chapter 7

Liquidation of a debtor’s property and distribution of the proceeds to creditors.

Arcadia: Becky A. Weisenberger.

Barron: Robert K. Kurtzhals.

Black River Falls: Brian J. Hanson, Shannon M. Craig.

Blair: Kevin F. and Christine M. Koska.

Bloomer: Sharlae R. Aasen, Jessie L. Ross.

Chetek: Christena M. Johnson.

Chippewa Falls: Alyssa A. Combs, Mary C.V. Monpas.

Conrath: Melisa M. Martin.

Cumberland: Richard E. Westling.

Eau Claire: Angela M. Kittleson, 2917 Winsor Drive; Jessie J. and Heather R. Kirschenman, 3644 Livingston Lane; Juston L. Brumbelow and Brittany L. Terry, 407 E. Hamilton Ave.; Troy E. and Julie A. Johnson, 2022 8th St.; Amanda J. Kimball, 407 Selma St.

Ellsworth: David S. and Ann M. Schell, Eugene P. Matzek.

Hager City: Dale A. Sarnstrom.

Hixton: Alysha K. Suhr.

Independence: Linette M.L. Pulido.

Ladysmith: Mary J. Schindler.

Melrose: Terry C. Craig Jr., Stephen P. Scheuch.

Menomonie: Jimmy Khang, Karen J. Odom, Thomas York.

Merrillan: Gary D. Eddy.

Plum City: Kyle K. Klinski.

River Falls: Jennifer D. Beck.

Stanley: Andrew J. and Danielle L. Clarke.

Chapter 11

Reorganization of a company to keep the business alive and pay creditors over time.

Almena: Kriesel Rentals, LLC.

Bloomer: La Gesse Dairy Farms, Inc.

Chapter 13

Adjustment of debts of an individual with regular income.

Chippewa Falls: Joshua D. and Alison M. Zwiefelhofer.

Eau Claire: Alan E. Bussman, 1750 North Oxford Trail.

Ladysmith: Stonewall J. and Melissa M. Nicholson.

Wheeler: Brian J. and Chantise M. Casello.