The following bankruptcies were filed during February in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court’s Western District of Wisconsin.
Chapter 7
Liquidation of a debtor’s property and distribution of the proceeds to creditors.
Arcadia: Becky A. Weisenberger.
Barron: Robert K. Kurtzhals.
Black River Falls: Brian J. Hanson, Shannon M. Craig.
Blair: Kevin F. and Christine M. Koska.
Bloomer: Sharlae R. Aasen, Jessie L. Ross.
Chetek: Christena M. Johnson.
Chippewa Falls: Alyssa A. Combs, Mary C.V. Monpas.
Conrath: Melisa M. Martin.
Cumberland: Richard E. Westling.
Eau Claire: Angela M. Kittleson, 2917 Winsor Drive; Jessie J. and Heather R. Kirschenman, 3644 Livingston Lane; Juston L. Brumbelow and Brittany L. Terry, 407 E. Hamilton Ave.; Troy E. and Julie A. Johnson, 2022 8th St.; Amanda J. Kimball, 407 Selma St.
Ellsworth: David S. and Ann M. Schell, Eugene P. Matzek.
Hager City: Dale A. Sarnstrom.
Hixton: Alysha K. Suhr.
Independence: Linette M.L. Pulido.
Ladysmith: Mary J. Schindler.
Melrose: Terry C. Craig Jr., Stephen P. Scheuch.
Menomonie: Jimmy Khang, Karen J. Odom, Thomas York.
Merrillan: Gary D. Eddy.
Plum City: Kyle K. Klinski.
River Falls: Jennifer D. Beck.
Stanley: Andrew J. and Danielle L. Clarke.
Chapter 11
Reorganization of a company to keep the business alive and pay creditors over time.
Almena: Kriesel Rentals, LLC.
Bloomer: La Gesse Dairy Farms, Inc.
Chapter 13
Adjustment of debts of an individual with regular income.
Chippewa Falls: Joshua D. and Alison M. Zwiefelhofer.
Eau Claire: Alan E. Bussman, 1750 North Oxford Trail.
Ladysmith: Stonewall J. and Melissa M. Nicholson.
Wheeler: Brian J. and Chantise M. Casello.