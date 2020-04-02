The following bankruptcies were filed during March in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court’s Western District of Wisconsin.
Chapter 7
Liquidation of a debtor’s property and distribution of the proceeds to creditors.
Baldwin: Christopher P. Paar.
Barronett: Derek J. Campbell.
Blair: Danielle J. Gregory, Troy A. Zimmerman.
Bloomer: Julie A. Burdick, Erik R. and Ashley M. Yarish, Kyra K. Borup.
Boyceville: Heidi M. Murphy.
Bruce: Stephanie L. Metz.
Cameron: Cheyann M. Bearden, Mandi L. and Nicole L. Collins, Bryan R. Enstad.
Chippewa Falls: Timothy A. Rathbun, Anne M. McNamara, Scott A. Kooiker, Stephen N. Perry, Tanya L. Pestka, Gayle L. Timo, Kayla A. Braun, Timothy and Angela Sabatke, Daniel T. and Jolene R. Dickerson.
Cornell: Paula L. Kvapil.
Eau Claire: Jody J. Machnik, 3821 Paula Court; Lynda L. Mouledoux, 2905 Morningside Drive, No. 5; Larry M. Larson, 1105 S. Barstow St., No. 152; Kevin R.P. and Zer Y.X. Smith, 3169 Kilbourne Ave.; David W. Sinette, P.O. Box 1955; Scott D. Langaard, 1427 Uecke Ave.; Jonathan M. Kueker, 3396 Stein Blvd., Apt. 4; Toby B. and Jacqueline L. Scheuermann, 2519 Paulina St.; Sara J. Soulati, 4835 Southridge Court, No. 7; Meagan L. Billian, 615 Mt Nemo Ave., Apt. E; Karen M. Root, 4400 La Salle St., Trailer 138.
Hammond: Robyn J. Berkland, Christopher A. Hinz.
Hudson: Jessica A. Lewis.
Ladysmith: Sarah K. Stibak, Trista M. Dewitt.
Loyal: Daniel G. Halpin.
Menomonie: Russell Clarke, Richard L. Vilz, Joshua A. and Roberta J. Olson.
Merrillan: David J. Wolk.
New Auburn: Jason R. Rego.
New Richmond: Lon P. Gamble.
Osseo: Daniel M. and Caylin T. Johnston.
Owen: Lois F. Johnson.
Rice Lake: Brittany A. Santiago, Nate L. Doyen, Nicole M. Gohde.
River Falls: Cheryl A. Siedschlag, Robert J. and Kelsie R. Langer.
Stockholm: Nicole Clarke.
Strum: Melissa A. Austin.
Taylor: Joseph F. Taylor.
Thorp: Ronald A. and Cynthia L. Alger.
Trempealeau: Bruce A. Defries.
Chapter 12
Adjustment of debts of a family farmer.
Independence: Douglas A. Guenther.
Maiden Rock: Benitz Farms, Thomas J. and Laura A. Benitz, James B. and Pamela M. Benitz.
Menomonie: Douglas J. and Melanie R. Mensing.
Rice Lake: Daryl K. Dostal.
Sheldon: Kevin E. and Diane M. Shult.
Chapter 13
Adjustment of debts of an individual with regular income.
Cameron: Melissa A. Johnson.
Chippewa Falls: Heidi K. Haas.
Eau Claire: David C. and Renee J. Woodford, 6811 U.S. 53; Steven J. and Tara J. Sires, 420 Marshall St.; Ashley N. Purchase, 1933 Francis St.
Hammond: Kristen M. Mares.
Merrillan: Tina C. Pick.
Rice Lake: Marvin C. and Patricia E. Lundervold.
Somerset: Nicole M. Jauquet.