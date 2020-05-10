The following bankruptcies were filed during March in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court’s Western District of Wisconsin.
Chapter 7
Liquidation of a debtor’s property and distribution of the proceeds to creditors.
Abbotsford: Cheryl A. Hoffman.
Alma Center: Austin J. and Morgan A. King.
Barron: Jeffrey C. Workman.
Beldenville: Brenda S. Meixner.
Black River Falls: Robin Blackhawk, Thomas H. Shelter.
Blair: Chad W. Janssen.
Bloomer: James N. and Delores E. Tallman.
Cameron: Dominique L. Olson.
Chippewa Falls: Dawn M. Stabenow, Michael F. Hofstedt, Leroy E. and Judith F. Mathews.
Colfax: Gary J. and Angel E. Bazille.
Durand: Carlos H. Montano, Jr.
Eau Claire: Toni J. Moen, 4932 Coventry Ct.; Melvin E. Patterson, Jr., 558 Germania St.; Cara Poe Williams, 613 N. Barstow St.; Evelisa C. Lopez, 5535 Christopher Drive; Joga and Lalita Singh, 3139 Clearwater Ridge Drive; Cheryl A. Aichele, 1522 Avenue A; Melinda L. Pfeifer, 2511 Golf Road; Cheryl L. Jones, 1009 Piedmont Road; Mary J. Sorenson, W3940 Mitchell Road; Anna M. Semanko, 1502½ Westgate Road; Melissa L. Stolt, 2725 Mercury Ave.; Alan G. Sr. and Roberta A. Hembd, 601 Fountain St.
Elk Mound: Scott R. Clark.
Fall Creek: Rose M. Shillingford.
Galesville: Anthony J. Hanson.
Greenwood: Jesse R. and Savannah J. Dorshorst.
Hager City: Jody A. Johnson.
Hammond: Mary A. Jensen.
Hudson: Joshua L. and Amanda S. Peterson, Gale E. and Cynthia A. Zielieke, Jesse L. and Jaime A. Hoff, Haisley A. Baillargeon.
Jim Falls: Joshua W. and Joanne Bowe, Miramda K. Monticello, Trejan B. and Kendra E. Kvistad.
Ladysmith: Trevor Johnson.
Menomonie: Andrew J. Grisell, Daniel W. and Kari A. Meehan.
Neillsville: Dustin J. and Amethyst R. Taber.
New Richmond: David S. Masko, Jay J. Larsen, Matthew J. and Samantha A. Williams, Pamela R. Hulleman.
Osseo: Jeremy R. and Cheyenne T. Ottum.
Prescott: Julia A. and Christopher J. O'Halloran.
Rice Lake: Jade M.N. Austin.
River Falls: Alan K. Newbury and Kimberly N. Krupka, Steven M. Rinker.
Star Prairie: James A. and Andria L. Miller.
Weyerhaeuser: Christopher L. and Melissa A. Myers.
Chapter 13
Adjustment of debts of an individual with regular income.
Galesville: Kevin M. Currier.
Neillsville: Linda and Michael Worden.
New Auburn: Dennis A. and Patricia K. Preimesberger.
Rice Lake: Jennifer L. Peterson.