The following bankruptcies were filed during May in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court’s Western District of Wisconsin.
Chapter 7
Liquidation of a debtor’s property and distribution of the proceeds to creditors.
Augusta: Lance C. and Ashley M. Wolfe.
Blair: Gary R. Rauss.
Cameron: Ashley L. Belousek.
Chetek: Codie R. and Shandale R. Clark.
Colfax: Tanya N. Berger, Amber M. and Devin W. Hopkins.
Cumberland: Gary W. Borrman.
Eau Claire: Casey B. and Ann P. Voeltz, 2848½ 4th St.; Trent M. and Rachel A. Johnson, 2704 Blakeley Ave.; Amy E. O’Donnell, 2626 Sessions Ct.
Ellsworth: Victor D. and Renee A. Jones.
Fairchild: Daniel T. and Darla G. Gregory.
Hudson: Mark C. Everhardt.
Humbird: Joseph R. Coldren.
Ladysmith: Patricia A. Olson.
Loyal: Travis J. and Laurie J. Braun.
Neillsville: Bruce C. Rathkey, Donald L. Jr. and Ashley A. Bryan.
New Richmond: Jeremy M. Shilts, Christopher N. and Andrea L. Carlson, Loren T. Martell, Gloria M. WahrenBrock.
Prescott: Victoria M. Hubal.
Rice Lake: Kathleen M. and Jerald A. Huston, Jessica D. Stodola, Lisa M. Kraimer-Arneson, David A. Arneson.
River Falls: Julissa Vazquez, James A. Peters, Aric A. Ryland, Timothy S. and Teresa A. Quinn.
Chapter 12
Adjustment of debts of a family farmer.
Ridgeland: Robert J. and Sheila J. Rogers, Hy-Ridge Holsteins.
Chapter 13
Adjustment of debts of an individual with regular income.
Baldwin: Julie A. Pottratz.
Cameron: Brandon M. Buchholtz.
Eau Claire: Kevin M. and Julie A. Jones.
Menomonie: Cheryl Hoff.