The following bankruptcies were filed during May in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court’s Western District of Wisconsin.

Chapter 7

Liquidation of a debtor’s property and distribution of the proceeds to creditors.

Augusta: Lance C. and Ashley M. Wolfe.

Blair: Gary R. Rauss.

Cameron: Ashley L. Belousek.

Chetek: Codie R. and Shandale R. Clark.

Colfax: Tanya N. Berger, Amber M. and Devin W. Hopkins.

Cumberland: Gary W. Borrman.

Eau Claire: Casey B. and Ann P. Voeltz, 2848½ 4th St.; Trent M. and Rachel A. Johnson, 2704 Blakeley Ave.; Amy E. O’Donnell, 2626 Sessions Ct.

Ellsworth: Victor D. and Renee A. Jones.

Fairchild: Daniel T. and Darla G. Gregory.

Hudson: Mark C. Everhardt.

Humbird: Joseph R. Coldren.

Ladysmith: Patricia A. Olson.

Loyal: Travis J. and Laurie J. Braun.

Neillsville: Bruce C. Rathkey, Donald L. Jr. and Ashley A. Bryan.

New Richmond: Jeremy M. Shilts, Christopher N. and Andrea L. Carlson, Loren T. Martell, Gloria M. WahrenBrock.

Prescott: Victoria M. Hubal.

Rice Lake: Kathleen M. and Jerald A. Huston, Jessica D. Stodola, Lisa M. Kraimer-Arneson, David A. Arneson.

River Falls: Julissa Vazquez, James A. Peters, Aric A. Ryland, Timothy S. and Teresa A. Quinn.

Chapter 12

Adjustment of debts of a family farmer.

Ridgeland: Robert J. and Sheila J. Rogers, Hy-Ridge Holsteins.

Chapter 13

Adjustment of debts of an individual with regular income.

Baldwin: Julie A. Pottratz.

Cameron: Brandon M. Buchholtz.

Eau Claire: Kevin M. and Julie A. Jones.

Menomonie: Cheryl Hoff.