The following bankruptcies were filed during June in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court’s Western District of Wisconsin.
Chapter 7
Liquidation of a debtor’s property and distribution of the proceeds to creditors.
Alma: Jeremiah J. Ramey.
Altoona: Scott A. Buttke.
Black River Falls: Mary E. Keck, Jake M.H. Ebert, Leah M. Walters.
Bloomer: Alice D. Zinsmaster, Wayne A. Klatt.
Cameron: Janet R. Sigl.
Chippewa Falls: Matthew D. Bartholomew, Shane D. Vetterkind, Kelly M. Smith, Tricia F. Brown.
Clear Lake: Ian S. Crosby.
Colfax: Heather and Gary M. Rohwedder.
Dorchester: Shawn A. Decker.
Eau Claire: Jeffrey L. Sherman, 3116 Garner St.; Julie A. Sherman, 1456 Cummings Ave.; Brianna J. Bungartz, 601 Fountain St.; Gregg E. Umipeg II, 3158 Mitchell Ave.; Gregory M. and Mary Jane C. Frazier, 4112 Mary Place; Dawnell L. Franklin, 1041 Imperial Circle, Apt. 3; Samuel D. Bristol, 730 Broadway St.; Olivia C. Buxton, 105 Spruce St.; Nathan R. and Susan K. Soppeland, 209 W. Polk Ave.; Richard A. Peterson, 4623 North Town Hall Road; Chad E. Gunn, 1233 Summit St.
Eleva: Arin C. Wilken.
Elk Mound: Tracie R. Knuth.
Elmwood: Bryan D. Beyer, Lori K. Osteen.
Ettrick: Austin R. and Ariel A. Voves.
Fairchild: Cody A. Krause.
Galesville: Rick Kinser, Luke A. and Emily J. Wagner, Wagner Business Endeavours, Marinuka Snacks.
Glenwood City: Jordan L. Pellett.
Hager City: Kelly J. Langer.
Houlton: Jerald W. and Joanne M. Sandahl.
Hudson: Chad C. Harwell, Eric A. Rushing, Heather R. Killian, Richard J. Holloway, David L. and Lois M. Zezza.
Menomonie: Lori A. Holmberg.
Mondovi: Stacy L. Breidung.
Neillsville: Jay B. and Linda J. Montgomery.
New Richmond: Jennifer L. Osterbauer, Stephanie R. Palmer, Craig T. and Julie A. Johnson, Brent R. Boots.
Osseo: Matthew J. Beld, Robert T. and Rhiannon R. Riggen.
Owen: Gary B. Page Jr.
River Falls: Laurie P. Peterson.
Somerset: Denise J. Allen, Julie A. Armstead, Samantha M. Lawrence.
Sparta: Tiffany Kinser.
Stanley: Alicia R. Hurtgen, Jesse W. Chovan.
Turtle Lake: Audie L. Christianson.
Chapter 13
Adjustment of debts of an individual with regular income.
Cornell: Reginald C. and Kayla D. Comeaux.
Eau Claire: Travis E. and Jill R. Larson, 5001 Vesta Ct.
Elk Mound: Brian R. and Rhonda L. Ward.
Hudson: Donna M. Blodgett, Sheryl J. McConaughey.
Knapp: Scott A. and Mary Lou S. Lagerstrom.
Menomonie: Lori A. Leohner.
New Richmond: Kristina L. Kamphuis, Tammy L. Richie.