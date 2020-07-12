Bankruptcy

Bankruptcy

The following bankruptcies were filed during June in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court’s Western District of Wisconsin.

Chapter 7

Liquidation of a debtor’s property and distribution of the proceeds to creditors.

Alma: Jeremiah J. Ramey.

Altoona: Scott A. Buttke.

Black River Falls: Mary E. Keck, Jake M.H. Ebert, Leah M. Walters.

Bloomer: Alice D. Zinsmaster, Wayne A. Klatt.

Cameron: Janet R. Sigl.

Chippewa Falls: Matthew D. Bartholomew, Shane D. Vetterkind, Kelly M. Smith, Tricia F. Brown.

Clear Lake: Ian S. Crosby.

Colfax: Heather and Gary M. Rohwedder.

Dorchester: Shawn A. Decker.

Eau Claire: Jeffrey L. Sherman, 3116 Garner St.; Julie A. Sherman, 1456 Cummings Ave.; Brianna J. Bungartz, 601 Fountain St.; Gregg E. Umipeg II, 3158 Mitchell Ave.; Gregory M. and Mary Jane C. Frazier, 4112 Mary Place; Dawnell L. Franklin, 1041 Imperial Circle, Apt. 3; Samuel D. Bristol, 730 Broadway St.; Olivia C. Buxton, 105 Spruce St.; Nathan R. and Susan K. Soppeland, 209 W. Polk Ave.; Richard A. Peterson, 4623 North Town Hall Road; Chad E. Gunn, 1233 Summit St.

Eleva: Arin C. Wilken.

Elk Mound: Tracie R. Knuth.

Elmwood: Bryan D. Beyer, Lori K. Osteen.

Ettrick: Austin R. and Ariel A. Voves.

Fairchild: Cody A. Krause.

Galesville: Rick Kinser, Luke A. and Emily J. Wagner, Wagner Business Endeavours, Marinuka Snacks.

Glenwood City: Jordan L. Pellett.

Hager City: Kelly J. Langer.

Houlton: Jerald W. and Joanne M. Sandahl.

Hudson: Chad C. Harwell, Eric A. Rushing, Heather R. Killian, Richard J. Holloway, David L. and Lois M. Zezza.

Menomonie: Lori A. Holmberg.

Mondovi: Stacy L. Breidung.

Neillsville: Jay B. and Linda J. Montgomery.

New Richmond: Jennifer L. Osterbauer, Stephanie R. Palmer, Craig T. and Julie A. Johnson, Brent R. Boots.

Osseo: Matthew J. Beld, Robert T. and Rhiannon R. Riggen.

Owen: Gary B. Page Jr.

River Falls: Laurie P. Peterson.

Somerset: Denise J. Allen, Julie A. Armstead, Samantha M. Lawrence.

Sparta: Tiffany Kinser.

Stanley: Alicia R. Hurtgen, Jesse W. Chovan.

Turtle Lake: Audie L. Christianson.

Chapter 13

Adjustment of debts of an individual with regular income.

Cornell: Reginald C. and Kayla D. Comeaux.

Eau Claire: Travis E. and Jill R. Larson, 5001 Vesta Ct.

Elk Mound: Brian R. and Rhonda L. Ward.

Hudson: Donna M. Blodgett, Sheryl J. McConaughey.

Knapp: Scott A. and Mary Lou S. Lagerstrom.

Menomonie: Lori A. Leohner.

New Richmond: Kristina L. Kamphuis, Tammy L. Richie.