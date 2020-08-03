The following bankruptcies were filed during July in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court’s Western District of Wisconsin.
Chapter 7
Liquidation of a debtor’s property and distribution of the proceeds to creditors.
Abbotsford: Marci M. Burlingame.
Barron: Cody A. and Maxine E. Benck.
Black River Falls: Diana V. Hiles.
Bloomer: Richard T. and Brenda J. Krueger.
Bruce: Jessica A. Huftel, Stephanie L. and Michael J. Metz.
Cadott: Robert J. and Camielle J. Gadke.
Cameron: Robin R. Frisinger, Robert C. Hintz.
Chippewa Falls: Jordana L. Rau, Dawn M. Vance, Timothy J. Foley, Deborah L. Minaker, Karen A. Martis, Charles S. Curell.
Colfax: Anthony J.D. Peterson, John M. and Sabrina L. Keesling.
Cornell: Kathleen P. Lawrence.
Eau Claire: Trycia L. Watkins, 1110 Summit St.; Tiffany N. Cerutti, 1218 Grissom Drive; Elizabeth L. Berry, 5716 North Shore Drive; Ryan P. Arndt, 3139 Hidden Place; Mary K. Huntington, 931 Richard Drive; Akenya B. Aman, P.O. Box 1668; Ashley M. Osteen, 506½ Washington St.
Hudson: Marie A. Johnson, Reina M. Scanlon.
Jim Falls: Joseph J. and Kristy J. Rubenzer.
Menomonie: Austin M. Jensen, Jayden E. and Dorothy R. Fosbinder, Lacy K. Bird.
Neillsville: Travis L. and Debra A. Berg.
New Richmond: Terri L. Damico, Jennifer K. Kling.
Osseo: Tonya L. Skoug.
Plum City: Shelly M. Hanson.
Rice Lake: Andrew R. Jr. and Ayla A. Hillman, Michelle R. Grove, Derek A. Satter, Jessica L. Hunt.
Ridgeland: Rochelle L. and Nathan J. Keilholtz.
River Falls: Michael R. and Erin M. Culver.
Roberts: Bradley J. Olson.
Sheldon: Jill A. Winchel.
Stanley: Thomas A. and Dawn M. Mock.
Weyerhaeuser: Louis J. and Christina M. Mortenson.
Whitehall: Justin A. Bloom.
Chapter 11
Reorganization of a corporation to keep the business alive and pay creditors over time.
New Richmond: Engineered Propulsion Systems, Inc.
Chapter 12
Adjustment of debts of a family farmer.
Barron: Chase M. Kreier.
Conrath: Dean E. Harris.
Greenwood: Jeffrey A. Ossmann.
Chapter 13
Adjustment of debts of an individual with regular income.
Cadott: Kayla M. Stangret.
Chetek: Pat H. and Peggy S. Mickley.
Durand: Melissa L. Warwick.