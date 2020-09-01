The following bankruptcies were filed during August in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court’s Western District of Wisconsin.
Chapter 7
Liquidation of a debtor’s property and distribution of proceeds to creditors.
Altoona: Kerilynn R. Elliott.
Barron: Kenneth W. and Teresa J. Barrick, Angielou I. Raval, Keith A. and Sherri L. Becker.
Black River Falls: Jason C. O’Neal, Dorothy A. Smith.
Buffalo City: Michael D. Nelson.
Cadott: Kristina M. Dunnam, Bradley A. and Amber S. Martinson.
Cameron: Joel K. and Susan M. Tracy, Brian T. and Beverly J. Frazier.
Chetek: Jana R. Kreutz, Mark A. and Sabrynna A. Dresser.
Chippewa Falls: Jared J. and Melissa L. Nichols, Taylor W. Brunschmid, Lewis J. and Susan N. Yetter.
Cumberland: William F. Bay III, Jane S. Mulner.
Eau Claire: Scott C. and Lara Steuernagel, 4234 Meadowwood Drive.
Elk Mound: William L. and Jan M. White.
Elmwood: Richard P. and Gay-lynne M. Dover.
Fountain City: Terrance J. and Mary E. Skroch.
Galesville: Scott J. and Amber R. Bohnsack.
Hammond: Mary L. and Christopher J. Pagel.
Hudson: Chad C. Harwell.
Independence: Jessica R. Gilbertson.
Melrose: Dustin A. and Atlanta J. Stanton.
Menomonie: Brenda L. Carpenter, Kendra A. Waller.
New Richmond: Donna E. Holmes, Scott A. Butler, Heather L. Radtke.
Osseo: Kathleen L. Hogstad.
Rice Lake: Renee L. Tiegs.
River Falls: David A. St. Martin.
Spring Valley: Kathryn E. Litzell-Lange.
Strum: Bradey A. Engen, Richard W. Hutton.
Chapter 13
Adjustment of debts of an individual with regular income.
Abbotsford: Brian M. Bruesewitz.
Barron: Mitchell R. Schorer.
Black River Falls: Thomas J. Frey.
Fall Creek: Rebecca A. Seefeldt.
Hudson: Adam J. Schwabenbauer.
Neillsville: Tracey A. Zachow.