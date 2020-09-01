Bankruptcy

Bankruptcy

 Metro Creative

The following bankruptcies were filed during August in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court’s Western District of Wisconsin.

Chapter 7

Liquidation of a debtor’s property and distribution of proceeds to creditors.

Altoona: Kerilynn R. Elliott.

Barron: Kenneth W. and Teresa J. Barrick, Angielou I. Raval, Keith A. and Sherri L. Becker.

Black River Falls: Jason C. O’Neal, Dorothy A. Smith.

Buffalo City: Michael D. Nelson.

Cadott: Kristina M. Dunnam, Bradley A. and Amber S. Martinson.

Cameron: Joel K. and Susan M. Tracy, Brian T. and Beverly J. Frazier.

Chetek: Jana R. Kreutz, Mark A. and Sabrynna A. Dresser.

Chippewa Falls: Jared J. and Melissa L. Nichols, Taylor W. Brunschmid, Lewis J. and Susan N. Yetter.

Cumberland: William F. Bay III, Jane S. Mulner.

Eau Claire: Scott C. and Lara Steuernagel, 4234 Meadowwood Drive.

Elk Mound: William L. and Jan M. White.

Elmwood: Richard P. and Gay-lynne M. Dover.

Fountain City: Terrance J. and Mary E. Skroch.

Galesville: Scott J. and Amber R. Bohnsack.

Hammond: Mary L. and Christopher J. Pagel.

Hudson: Chad C. Harwell.

Independence: Jessica R. Gilbertson.

Melrose: Dustin A. and Atlanta J. Stanton.

Menomonie: Brenda L. Carpenter, Kendra A. Waller.

New Richmond: Donna E. Holmes, Scott A. Butler, Heather L. Radtke.

Osseo: Kathleen L. Hogstad.

Rice Lake: Renee L. Tiegs.

River Falls: David A. St. Martin.

Spring Valley: Kathryn E. Litzell-Lange.

Strum: Bradey A. Engen, Richard W. Hutton.

Chapter 13

Adjustment of debts of an individual with regular income.

Abbotsford: Brian M. Bruesewitz.

Barron: Mitchell R. Schorer.

Black River Falls: Thomas J. Frey.

Fall Creek: Rebecca A. Seefeldt.

Hudson: Adam J. Schwabenbauer.

Neillsville: Tracey A. Zachow.