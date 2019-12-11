The following bankruptcies were filed during November in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court’s Western District of Wisconsin.

Chapter 7

Liquidation of a debtor’s property and distribution of the proceeds to creditors.

Altoona: Alexis L. Ferrara.

Augusta: Trudy E. Bennett.

Baldwin: Casondra R. Lee.

Barron: Duane S. Pelch.

Black River Falls: Tamara A. Mayer.

Bloomer: Michelle A. Sweeney.

Boyceville: Jacob M. and Megan L. Stone.

Cameron: Deborah J. Green.

Chippewa Falls: Robin E. Metcalf, David R. and Pamela J. Rowan, Kasi E. Brouhard.

Eau Claire: Thomas C. Sherman, 2320 Sessions St., No. 5; Megan L. Frink, 937 Walnut St.; Gregg A. and Susan B. Hancock, 4953 Quasar Drive; Karla J. Sell, 2503 Golf Road, No. 8; Todd A. and Stacy R. Barnhardt, 1824 Sherwood Blvd.; LMLC Holdings Inc., P.O. Box 1372; LMLC Management LLC, P.O. Box 1372; LMLC Franchising LLC, P.O. Box 1372; Carol A. Trekas, 3927 Sterling Drive; Christina L. Hebert, 2202 North Lane.

Glenwood City: Corey J. and Mary L. Mintz.

Hudson: Patrick M. and Jamie L. Erdman.

Independence: Paul T. and Terri L. Tuschner.

Ladysmith: Melissa D. Holmstrom.

Menomonie: Mary E. Busalacchi.

Merrillan: Dawn M. Umnus.

Mondovi: Timothy C. and Angela M. Krings, Allan E. Schwartz.

Neillsville: Louis O. and Brandy M. Winslow.

New Auburn: Tyler J. Nelson.

New Richmond: Alexander C. Hanson, John T. and Wendy A. Naser, Michael A. Richardson II, Brent A. and Holly L. Mullan, Joshua K. and Shaya M. Albertsen.

Owen: Nathan J. LePage.

Prairie Farm: Randy R. Miller.

River Falls: Adrian R. and Marie A. Amundsen, Dustin D. and Magen J. Dodge.

Sheldon: Carissa M. Reichert Nelson.

Somerset: Arthur L. and Julie A. Parks.

Stanley: Andy D. Schneider.

Star Prairie: Jayme L. Bakkestuen.

Whitehall: Sheba R. Whitegull.

Wilson: Kevin H. and Susan R. Brathol.

Chapter 11

Reorganization to keep the business alive and pay creditors over time.

Pepin: McIntosh Motorsports Service & Recreation LLC.

Chapter 13

Adjustment of debts of an individual with regular income.

Boyceville: Dawn R. Rogers.

Eau Claire: Ronald J. Bower and Timothy D. Horn, 312 Wisconsin Street, No. 303.

Hager City: Patrick R. Brookshaw.

Hudson: William M. Boland.

Loyal: Michael R. Waldhauser.

Menomonie: Deborah J. Lemler.

New Richmond: Mindy D. Riebe.

Roberts: Jason E. and Sarah E. Ingli.

Spring Valley: Clenton L. and Jennifer R. Robbins.