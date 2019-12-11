The following bankruptcies were filed during November in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court’s Western District of Wisconsin.
Chapter 7
Liquidation of a debtor’s property and distribution of the proceeds to creditors.
Altoona: Alexis L. Ferrara.
Augusta: Trudy E. Bennett.
Baldwin: Casondra R. Lee.
Barron: Duane S. Pelch.
Black River Falls: Tamara A. Mayer.
Bloomer: Michelle A. Sweeney.
Boyceville: Jacob M. and Megan L. Stone.
Cameron: Deborah J. Green.
Chippewa Falls: Robin E. Metcalf, David R. and Pamela J. Rowan, Kasi E. Brouhard.
Eau Claire: Thomas C. Sherman, 2320 Sessions St., No. 5; Megan L. Frink, 937 Walnut St.; Gregg A. and Susan B. Hancock, 4953 Quasar Drive; Karla J. Sell, 2503 Golf Road, No. 8; Todd A. and Stacy R. Barnhardt, 1824 Sherwood Blvd.; LMLC Holdings Inc., P.O. Box 1372; LMLC Management LLC, P.O. Box 1372; LMLC Franchising LLC, P.O. Box 1372; Carol A. Trekas, 3927 Sterling Drive; Christina L. Hebert, 2202 North Lane.
Glenwood City: Corey J. and Mary L. Mintz.
Hudson: Patrick M. and Jamie L. Erdman.
Independence: Paul T. and Terri L. Tuschner.
Ladysmith: Melissa D. Holmstrom.
Menomonie: Mary E. Busalacchi.
Merrillan: Dawn M. Umnus.
Mondovi: Timothy C. and Angela M. Krings, Allan E. Schwartz.
Neillsville: Louis O. and Brandy M. Winslow.
New Auburn: Tyler J. Nelson.
New Richmond: Alexander C. Hanson, John T. and Wendy A. Naser, Michael A. Richardson II, Brent A. and Holly L. Mullan, Joshua K. and Shaya M. Albertsen.
Owen: Nathan J. LePage.
Prairie Farm: Randy R. Miller.
River Falls: Adrian R. and Marie A. Amundsen, Dustin D. and Magen J. Dodge.
Sheldon: Carissa M. Reichert Nelson.
Somerset: Arthur L. and Julie A. Parks.
Stanley: Andy D. Schneider.
Star Prairie: Jayme L. Bakkestuen.
Whitehall: Sheba R. Whitegull.
Wilson: Kevin H. and Susan R. Brathol.
Chapter 11
Reorganization to keep the business alive and pay creditors over time.
Pepin: McIntosh Motorsports Service & Recreation LLC.
Chapter 13
Adjustment of debts of an individual with regular income.
Boyceville: Dawn R. Rogers.
Eau Claire: Ronald J. Bower and Timothy D. Horn, 312 Wisconsin Street, No. 303.
Hager City: Patrick R. Brookshaw.
Hudson: William M. Boland.
Loyal: Michael R. Waldhauser.
Menomonie: Deborah J. Lemler.
New Richmond: Mindy D. Riebe.
Roberts: Jason E. and Sarah E. Ingli.
Spring Valley: Clenton L. and Jennifer R. Robbins.