The following bankruptcies were filed during April in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court’s Western District of Wisconsin.

Chapter 7

Liquidation of a debtor’s property and distribution of the proceeds to creditors.

Altoona: Lori A. Gochee, John W. Wilks, Jr.

Arcadia: Linda J. Osborn.

Augusta: Michael J. and Kaitlynn M. Nehring.

Baldwin: Angela R. Lee, Donald L. and Sandra A. Siler, Eric W. and Christine M. Spahn.

Barron: Tamara M. Paladeni-Salinas.

Black River Falls: Steven D. Burns, Darren L. and Patricia A. Durman.

Boyceville: Michael A. and Natasha N. Hartung, Derrick G. Block, Wendy M. Stuart.

Cadott: Lisa M. Gumness, Nancy K. Anderson.

Chippewa Falls: Duane J. Kolve, Glenda S. Enger, Todd A. and Michelle L. Monson, John L. Fortier, Louis J. and Teresa J. Sly, Raymond L. and Angela M. Crowell.

Cochrane: Brooke A. Burnett.

Colby: Timothy W. Tarpinian.

Dorchester: Joanne M. Mast.

Durand: Randy D. and Renee S. Gruber.

Eau Claire: Michael R. McKinster, 2809 E. Hamilton Ave.; Lucas J. Myers, 2144 90th St.; Daniel J. and Dina A. Pastorello, 1320 Altoona Ave.; Nicholas W. and Kendra M. Neste, 2521 Damon St.; Justin L. Johnson, 106 Lilac St.; Kristopher K. and Jennifer A. Bush, 2418 Hoyem Lane.

Benjamin C. Story, 320 Putnam St., Unit 12; Margaret A. Woodford, 2202 Crestview Drive; Rhoda L. Owens, 727 Bolles St.; Kim L. Blank, 1537 Hogeboom Ave.; Jakob R. and Alisa R. Bol, 1313 Hoover Ave.; Bonnie M. Tylee, 4121 Mary Place; Cody J. and Jami L. Davey, 6204 Olson Drive.

Elmwood: Jason C. Severson, Rachelle R. and Gary D. Davis.

Emerald: John D. Smith.

Fairchild: James J. and Betty J. Eisberner.

Galesville: Michael J. and Kristine A. Drazkowski.

Glen Flora: Kris P. and Deborah E. Krisik, Stacy and Sharon Zimmer.

Glenwood City: Glenn P. and Laura J. Dodge.

Hammond: Barbara A. Fick.

Hudson: Jenna R. Flanigan, Jodi L. Jones, Kelly M. Breault, Richard A. Bayliss.

Independence: Dale J. Lantz.

Ladysmith: Krista Kapp, Darnell J. and Sherrill F. Canfield.

Loyal: Kyle E. Strey.

Menomonie: Dorrell J. Spencer, Patricia A. Farrington, Jeffrey S. and Amy J. Parish, Todd A. and Dana K. Clark, Sara C. Person, Cassidi K. Smith.

Merrillan: Christopher R. Millis, Jona C. Gutierrez.

Milltown: Sunshine S. Nissila.

New Auburn: Keith W. Peerson.

New Richmond: Anthony C. Smith, Paige T. Anderson.

Osseo: Miranda S. Skoug.

Rice Lake: Steven J. Iveland.

River Falls: Joanne L. Hanson.

River Falls: Richard L. and Jamie R. Schneckenberger.

Roberts: Andy J. and Leslie C. LaPean, Ryan A. Nissila.

Star Prairie: Michelle C. Vinje.

Taylor: Patrick A. Thiessenhusen.

Thorp: Andrea R. Ederer.

Trempealeau: Heather R. and Brandon A. Haag.

Whitehall: Paul M. Hahn.

Wilson: Francis J. and Carissa R. Gruber.

Chapter 11

Reorganization of a corporation or partnership to keep the business alive and pay creditors over time.

Black River Falls: J&B Haldeman Holdings, LLC.

Chapter 13

Adjustment of debts of an individual with regular income.

Baldwin: Jason N. and Ona E. Williams.

Chippewa Falls: Jeffrey A. and Stacey M. Thydean.

Eau Claire: Jerome H. and Mary E. Barton, 3344 Briarcrest Drive.

Elk Mound: Sara A. and Benjamin R. Schmidt.

Glenwood City: Jeremiah W. and Amanda Hillstead.

Hammond: Jamie L. Andrews.

Hudson: Joseph M. Winter, Patrick P. and Mavis G. Westerham.

Menomonie: Deborah J. Lemler.

Mondovi: Kirsten L. Taylor.

Somerset: Christopher G. and Nicole C. Rhoades.

