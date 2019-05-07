The following bankruptcies were filed during April in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court’s Western District of Wisconsin.
Chapter 7
Liquidation of a debtor’s property and distribution of the proceeds to creditors.
Altoona: Lori A. Gochee, John W. Wilks, Jr.
Arcadia: Linda J. Osborn.
Augusta: Michael J. and Kaitlynn M. Nehring.
Baldwin: Angela R. Lee, Donald L. and Sandra A. Siler, Eric W. and Christine M. Spahn.
Barron: Tamara M. Paladeni-Salinas.
Black River Falls: Steven D. Burns, Darren L. and Patricia A. Durman.
Boyceville: Michael A. and Natasha N. Hartung, Derrick G. Block, Wendy M. Stuart.
Cadott: Lisa M. Gumness, Nancy K. Anderson.
Chippewa Falls: Duane J. Kolve, Glenda S. Enger, Todd A. and Michelle L. Monson, John L. Fortier, Louis J. and Teresa J. Sly, Raymond L. and Angela M. Crowell.
Cochrane: Brooke A. Burnett.
Colby: Timothy W. Tarpinian.
Dorchester: Joanne M. Mast.
Durand: Randy D. and Renee S. Gruber.
Eau Claire: Michael R. McKinster, 2809 E. Hamilton Ave.; Lucas J. Myers, 2144 90th St.; Daniel J. and Dina A. Pastorello, 1320 Altoona Ave.; Nicholas W. and Kendra M. Neste, 2521 Damon St.; Justin L. Johnson, 106 Lilac St.; Kristopher K. and Jennifer A. Bush, 2418 Hoyem Lane.
Benjamin C. Story, 320 Putnam St., Unit 12; Margaret A. Woodford, 2202 Crestview Drive; Rhoda L. Owens, 727 Bolles St.; Kim L. Blank, 1537 Hogeboom Ave.; Jakob R. and Alisa R. Bol, 1313 Hoover Ave.; Bonnie M. Tylee, 4121 Mary Place; Cody J. and Jami L. Davey, 6204 Olson Drive.
Elmwood: Jason C. Severson, Rachelle R. and Gary D. Davis.
Emerald: John D. Smith.
Fairchild: James J. and Betty J. Eisberner.
Galesville: Michael J. and Kristine A. Drazkowski.
Glen Flora: Kris P. and Deborah E. Krisik, Stacy and Sharon Zimmer.
Glenwood City: Glenn P. and Laura J. Dodge.
Hammond: Barbara A. Fick.
Hudson: Jenna R. Flanigan, Jodi L. Jones, Kelly M. Breault, Richard A. Bayliss.
Independence: Dale J. Lantz.
Ladysmith: Krista Kapp, Darnell J. and Sherrill F. Canfield.
Loyal: Kyle E. Strey.
Menomonie: Dorrell J. Spencer, Patricia A. Farrington, Jeffrey S. and Amy J. Parish, Todd A. and Dana K. Clark, Sara C. Person, Cassidi K. Smith.
Merrillan: Christopher R. Millis, Jona C. Gutierrez.
Milltown: Sunshine S. Nissila.
New Auburn: Keith W. Peerson.
New Richmond: Anthony C. Smith, Paige T. Anderson.
Osseo: Miranda S. Skoug.
Rice Lake: Steven J. Iveland.
River Falls: Joanne L. Hanson.
River Falls: Richard L. and Jamie R. Schneckenberger.
Roberts: Andy J. and Leslie C. LaPean, Ryan A. Nissila.
Star Prairie: Michelle C. Vinje.
Taylor: Patrick A. Thiessenhusen.
Thorp: Andrea R. Ederer.
Trempealeau: Heather R. and Brandon A. Haag.
Whitehall: Paul M. Hahn.
Wilson: Francis J. and Carissa R. Gruber.
Chapter 11
Reorganization of a corporation or partnership to keep the business alive and pay creditors over time.
Black River Falls: J&B Haldeman Holdings, LLC.
Chapter 13
Adjustment of debts of an individual with regular income.
Baldwin: Jason N. and Ona E. Williams.
Chippewa Falls: Jeffrey A. and Stacey M. Thydean.
Eau Claire: Jerome H. and Mary E. Barton, 3344 Briarcrest Drive.
Elk Mound: Sara A. and Benjamin R. Schmidt.
Glenwood City: Jeremiah W. and Amanda Hillstead.
Hammond: Jamie L. Andrews.
Hudson: Joseph M. Winter, Patrick P. and Mavis G. Westerham.
Menomonie: Deborah J. Lemler.
Mondovi: Kirsten L. Taylor.
Somerset: Christopher G. and Nicole C. Rhoades.