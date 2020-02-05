The following bankruptcies were filed during January in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court’s Western District of Wisconsin.

Chapter 7

Liquidation of a debtor’s property and distribution of the proceeds to creditors.

Altoona: Casey J. Koenig.

Arcadia: Richard W. Guza.

Augusta: Donald E. and Paula M. Berry.

Barron: Leland J. and Otilia M. Anderson.

Black River Falls: Lyle W. Hennricks.

Bloomer: Peter A. Breezee.

Boyceville: Timothy S. and Diana D. Cocherell.

Bruce: Jeffrey A. and Debra A.W. Nelson, Michael D. Mortensen.

Cadott: Dustin J. and Jenna M. Wampole.

Cameron: Daniel O. Tilson, Sandra K. Saffert.

Chippewa Falls: Bryce A. Hedrington, Christine M. Gunderson, Kay R. Radle, Jean A. Timme.

Cornell: Judith L. Schirmer.

Cumberland: Bruce A. and Ruth A. Holmes.

Deer Park: Caleb R. Andrews.

Eau Claire: Tara E. Gorton, 1702 Hopkins Ave.; Penny J. Breezee, 1204 Main St., Apt. 3; Tamara J. Guza, 5725 Otter Creek Ct., Apt. 2; Marvin J. Salter, 9106 Olson Drive; Daniel R. Holt, 222 Wisconsin St., No. 212; Sue C. Goslyn, 1417 Folsom St.; Carol A. Reynen, 1820 Hogeboom Ave.; Debra K. Larson, 818 Dorbe St.; Kue Her, 2824 Fourth St.

Galesville: Robert M. Armstrong.

Glenwood City: Christina M. Rineck, Patricia A. Brabeck.

Hammond: Mike B. and Leah M. Gammon.

Hudson: Jason W. Phillips.

Independence: John W. Genett.

Ladysmith: Oscar C. and Baylee N. Granados.

Menomonie: Andrea R. White, Renee J. Stoll, David W. Bertelson.

Mondovi: Matthew D. Ebben, Cody J. Moy, Michael S. Sanders.

New Auburn: Andrew L. and Syndria E. Frion, David L.A. and Cheryl A. Hammerstrom.

New Richmond: Roger D. McVitty.

Pittsville: Justin R. and Jana R. Kissinger.

Rice Lake: Judith A. Tanberg, Renee L. Kuchera.

River Falls: David P. and Kathy K. Sletten, Breanne L. Bockenhauer, Jennifer R. Selleck.

Sheldon: David C. and Sherry M. Bastian.

Spring Valley: Michael J. and Melissa R. Hofacker.

Stanley: Joseph R. Brabeck.

Trempealeau: Richard A. Dorn.

Whitehall: David J. Thorn, Lucas S. and Jessica J. Aasum.

Willard: Eugene A. and Jody L. Saule.

Chapter 13

Adjustment of debts of an individual with regular income.

Cadott: Anthony W. and Sarah J. Rahn, Michael P. and Marti R. Gipson.

Chippewa Falls: Afton L. Pinger.

Comstock: Kenneth S. Benson.

Cumberland: Donald H. and LeEdda R. Flach.

Downing: Qassim A. and Mary A. Dharsi.

Ettrick: Ryan A. and Nicole M. Rommel.

Glenwood City: James D. Fisk.

Hudson: Marc D. and Karen L. Bergum.

Menomonie: Amy J. Wieland.

River Falls: Beverly J. Brower.