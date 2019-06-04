The following bankruptcies were filed during May in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court’s Western District of Wisconsin.
Chapter 7
Liquidation of a debtor’s property and distribution of proceeds to creditors.
Arcadia: Steven E. and Kristy J. Heller.
Augusta: Michael W. and Wendy S. Mosley.
Baldwin: Shannon M. Peterson, Corey A. Blumberg, Julie A. Webster.
Barron: Jackie L. Bedient.
Black River Falls: Alan W. Dallman, Douglas W. Hass, Jamie L. Baugh, Sara and Brian Jaderston.
Blair: John B. and Brenda S. Emerson, Lorin M. Christenson.
Bloomer: Craig A. Webster, Susan A. Burton, Lonnie G. and Ranae J. Wagner.
Boyceville: Jody E. Lamson.
Bruce: LuAnn Snider, Peter A. and Amy L. Leikness.
Cadott: Jessie R. Berg.
Chetek: Randy K. Bedient, Joseph J. and Wendi Costa.
Chippewa Falls: Lawrence A. and Jessica J. Slade, Amy E. Foat, Jeremy M. Reimann, Nicholas R.S. Lanners, Douglas G. and Denise M. Shower, Barbara N. Herren.
Cornell: Dawn M. Hemm.
Downsville: Tammy L. Danzeisen.
Eau Claire: Karen M. Rodriguez, 4318 Tweed Drive; Daniel S. Rodriguez, 1739 Royal Court; Phillip R. Surita, 2905 Winsor Drive, Apt 213; Albert G. Jr. and Marlene L. Sylvester, 1109 Boulevard Place; Greg R. Schreiner, W3940 Mitchell Road, No. 80.
Steven S. Witzel, 415 Union St.; John T. and Rachelle A. Schulte, 1410 Prairie Lane; Craig A. and Nichole M. Holman, 722 Plum St.; Joseph A. and Emily M. Isaacson, 321 W. Grant Ave.; Jason W. Patrow, 3628 Livingston Lane; Mark A. Roach, 704 Walnut St.
Elvira G. Ming, 3213 Hidden Place, No. 3; Michael J. Holton, 1811 Kendall St.; Glenda J. Borgen, 2038 Crescent Ave.; Jamie R. Niesen, 3227 Cherry Wood Lane; James D. Kittelson, 8017 Burnell Drive.
Eleva: Benjamin L. and Kacie J. Franzwa.
Ellsworth: Gabriel M. and Ariel K. Mooney.
Elmwood: Judy A. Morrell.
Ettrick: Fay L. Bergstrom.
Fountain City: David M. Zander.
Galesville: Lance G. and Jodie L. Docken.
Hager City: Rohmney and Kayla Ellis.
Hammond: Jolene J. Mason.
Hudson: Amy N. Brooker, Victoria L. Burt, Jeanne M. DuBois, Jodell L. Ekholm, Kristine A. Nemerov.
Independence: Shane W. Branson.
Loyal: Michael E. Howard.
Menomonie: Michael A. and Connie B. Linhart, William J. and Sherrie L. Maves, Trudy A. Johnson, Rebecca J. Seeger, Dustin M. Coomer.
Merrillan: Curtis L. Tessman.
Mondovi: David L. and Roxanne L. Smith.
New Richmond: Sarah J. Benedict, Adam T. Griem, Mark Petrowski, Jennifer E. Zeilinger, Lord Prince A.J. Knight.
Osseo: Amy L. Crawford.
Prescott: William W. and Michelle M. Saas.
Rice Lake: Jasper O. Behne, Raymond R. and Patricia K. Murray, Joseph J. Hammill, Laurie M. Heller.
River Falls: Dolores G. Sears, Travis L. Castonguay, Traci L. Hagberg.
Roberts: Jody M. Robl.
Somerset: Michele L. Fahey, Roxanne M. Lytle.
Stanley: Tammy K. Samplawski.
Thorp: Nathan M. and Angela B. Petke.
Whitehall: Rollin S. Spearow, II.
Chapter 11
Reorganization of a corporation or partnership to keep the business alive and pay creditors over time.
Eau Claire: Rim Rock Builders LLC, W2865 Rim Rock Road; Timberland Builders WI LLC, W2865 Rim Rock Road.
Chapter 13
Adjustment of debts of an individual with regular income.
Chetek: Robert R. II and Shirley R. Botts.
Chippewa Falls: Ricky L. and Sue M. Walters.
Eau Claire: Steve J. Fiskars, 1714 Benton Ave.
Hudson: Curtis L. Peterson.
Menomonie: David L. Dean.
Trempealeau: Sarah Roesler.