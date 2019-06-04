The following bankruptcies were filed during May in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court’s Western District of Wisconsin.

Chapter 7

Liquidation of a debtor’s property and distribution of proceeds to creditors.

Arcadia: Steven E. and Kristy J. Heller.

Augusta: Michael W. and Wendy S. Mosley.

Baldwin: Shannon M. Peterson, Corey A. Blumberg, Julie A. Webster.

Barron: Jackie L. Bedient.

Black River Falls: Alan W. Dallman, Douglas W. Hass, Jamie L. Baugh, Sara and Brian Jaderston.

Blair: John B. and Brenda S. Emerson, Lorin M. Christenson.

Bloomer: Craig A. Webster, Susan A. Burton, Lonnie G. and Ranae J. Wagner.

Boyceville: Jody E. Lamson.

Bruce: LuAnn Snider, Peter A. and Amy L. Leikness.

Cadott: Jessie R. Berg.

Chetek: Randy K. Bedient, Joseph J. and Wendi Costa.

Chippewa Falls: Lawrence A. and Jessica J. Slade, Amy E. Foat, Jeremy M. Reimann, Nicholas R.S. Lanners, Douglas G. and Denise M. Shower, Barbara N. Herren.

Cornell: Dawn M. Hemm.

Downsville: Tammy L. Danzeisen.

Eau Claire: Karen M. Rodriguez, 4318 Tweed Drive; Daniel S. Rodriguez, 1739 Royal Court; Phillip R. Surita, 2905 Winsor Drive, Apt 213; Albert G. Jr. and Marlene L. Sylvester, 1109 Boulevard Place; Greg R. Schreiner, W3940 Mitchell Road, No. 80.

Steven S. Witzel, 415 Union St.; John T. and Rachelle A. Schulte, 1410 Prairie Lane; Craig A. and Nichole M. Holman, 722 Plum St.; Joseph A. and Emily M. Isaacson, 321 W. Grant Ave.; Jason W. Patrow, 3628 Livingston Lane; Mark A. Roach, 704 Walnut St.

Elvira G. Ming, 3213 Hidden Place, No. 3; Michael J. Holton, 1811 Kendall St.; Glenda J. Borgen, 2038 Crescent Ave.; Jamie R. Niesen, 3227 Cherry Wood Lane; James D. Kittelson, 8017 Burnell Drive.

Eleva: Benjamin L. and Kacie J. Franzwa.

Ellsworth: Gabriel M. and Ariel K. Mooney.

Elmwood: Judy A. Morrell.

Ettrick: Fay L. Bergstrom.

Fountain City: David M. Zander.

Galesville: Lance G. and Jodie L. Docken.

Hager City: Rohmney and Kayla Ellis.

Hammond: Jolene J. Mason.

Hudson: Amy N. Brooker, Victoria L. Burt, Jeanne M. DuBois, Jodell L. Ekholm, Kristine A. Nemerov.

Independence: Shane W. Branson.

Loyal: Michael E. Howard.

Menomonie: Michael A. and Connie B. Linhart, William J. and Sherrie L. Maves, Trudy A. Johnson, Rebecca J. Seeger, Dustin M. Coomer.

Merrillan: Curtis L. Tessman.

Mondovi: David L. and Roxanne L. Smith.

New Richmond: Sarah J. Benedict, Adam T. Griem, Mark Petrowski, Jennifer E. Zeilinger, Lord Prince A.J. Knight.

Osseo: Amy L. Crawford.

Prescott: William W. and Michelle M. Saas.

Rice Lake: Jasper O. Behne, Raymond R. and Patricia K. Murray, Joseph J. Hammill, Laurie M. Heller.

River Falls: Dolores G. Sears, Travis L. Castonguay, Traci L. Hagberg.

Roberts: Jody M. Robl.

Somerset: Michele L. Fahey, Roxanne M. Lytle.

Stanley: Tammy K. Samplawski.

Thorp: Nathan M. and Angela B. Petke.

Whitehall: Rollin S. Spearow, II.

Chapter 11

Reorganization of a corporation or partnership to keep the business alive and pay creditors over time.

Eau Claire: Rim Rock Builders LLC, W2865 Rim Rock Road; Timberland Builders WI LLC, W2865 Rim Rock Road.

Chapter 13

Adjustment of debts of an individual with regular income.

Chetek: Robert R. II and Shirley R. Botts.

Chippewa Falls: Ricky L. and Sue M. Walters.

Eau Claire: Steve J. Fiskars, 1714 Benton Ave.

Hudson: Curtis L. Peterson.

Menomonie: David L. Dean.

Trempealeau: Sarah Roesler.

Tags